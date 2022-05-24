The founder of Eff, Rehat Kathuria, develops software to create analog photography

Analog photography is one of the most satisfying forms of photography. But, while it's popular art, enthusiasts can also speak to the difficulty of taking a good analog photograph or how expensive and excruciating the process is as well as the amount of time needed to get the perfect photograph, or even how hard it is to make a film that doesn't have any imperfections.
The good news is now there are more cheap and easy options to get a better analog shot.
Rehat Kathuria is an entrepreneur and loves his work with photography. His goal is to bring back the analog photography community in the world, where they will be able to create better art and share their knowledge. Rehat believes that with his software, he has found the best way to grow his passion into a business – and this business will take over the world.
He launched his start-up, Eff, which aims to make photography a simple and enjoyable experience for photographers. This is achieved with Emulsion, a photo editing software that empowers photographers with ability to create lab scanner alike photographs through algorithmic play.
As a teenager, he spent most of his time in the darkroom, and always apsired to be a photographer. However, his passion for photography led him to educate himself, believing that analog photography is too complicated. This experience convinced him that there needs to be an easier way to get better images, and he would like to bring the analog community back into the world, where they can make better art and share their knowledge.
With modern techniques like machine learning, polynomial curve transformations, and custom film stock rendering profiles, Emulsion has made it possible to digitize photos with a similar quality as the film. Moreover, the emulsion is different from other photography software in the market because it’s simple and easy to use without paying for expensive hardware. Envisioning the future of analog photography, Rehat believes that, shortly, it will let photographers live their dream of working on artform that is rare and expensive otherwise.
His dual passion for software development and photography led him to start developing tools meant to be simple and easy to use. Before Emulsion, there hasn’t been any modern innovation in the industry for the past few decades, and Rehat is revolutionizing this industry.
Besides photography, Rehat also loves making silver gelatin prints in his darkroom. He developed this passion during his teen years when his English teacher gifted him his first camera. Since then, Rehat has been obsessed with analog photography. His love for photography led him to start developing software to better the existing art and revolutionize its production process. He believes that Emulsion will be a successful project that will change the way analog photography is done in the future.