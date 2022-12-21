The Four Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in this Christmas

This Christmas, investors are advised to review their portfolios and search for ways to boost profitability as the cryptocurrency community braces for the protracted market decline. While most coins are losing value in anticipation of additional depreciation, select projects are rewarding existing token holders with special investment bonuses. What’s the result? An increase in demand for such tokens presents an excellent chance for investors seeking exponential gains. Let's take a close look at Bitcoin (BTC), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Hedera (HBAR), and Litecoin (LTC) to understand why their recent price shifts are influencing their forecasts.
Bitcoin (BTC) - The Leading Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency meant to serve as a form of payment for transactions that do not require the intervention of third parties, bringing many of the benefits of decentralization to the financial industry. When it was first released in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, its native currency, BTC, became one of the most well-known in the world and served as an inspiration for others.
On its blockchain, Bitcoin (BTC) is offered to miners as payment for their efforts in confirming exchanges. Additionally, it may be used to pay for products and services across a number of sites, giving users a decentralized method of payment. The current price of one Bitcoin is $17,175.82, and its 24-hour trading volume is $14,406,471,816.
What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?
By providing the top 10 NFTs, making charitable contributions to save the oceans, and fostering an active community of cat lovers, Big Eyes Coin has captured the attention of the crypto community. According to the Big Eyes Coin website, the meme coin will result in a plethora of endearing digital products with significant commercial potential. Big Eyes Coin is a platform that puts its users first and gives them the power to make choices that have an impact on the ecosystem.
The practical use of Big Eyes coin’s utility is another significant component of the ecosystem. The Big Eyes Coin’s team is committed to supporting charitable causes throughout the world, with a focus on the oceans of our planet. The best time to buy Big Eyes Coin is now so that you can start 2023 BIG.
Hedera (HBAR) - The Blockchain which is in demand
Hedera (HBAR) is powered by a hashgraph blockchain. With this particular blockchain architecture, decentralized apps, cryptocurrency, and smart contracts are all possible (or DApps). Hedera has garnered prominence due to its investors, which include Google, IBM, and other well-known brands, rather than the solution it provides.
Although Hedera (HBAR) appears to be a cutting-edge currency, many commentators believe that the fact that 9.29 billion of them are in circulation indicates moderate growth. There is currently no anticipated price increase above the quarter-dollar level for Hedera, which has an HBAR of approximately $0.04.
Litecoin (LTC) - The Popular Transactional Platform
Litecoin also had a fantastic week, with LTC increasing by 30%. Litecoin, one of the market's elder coins, saw a number of developments this week that helped improve its price, which is presently trading at roughly $70.82.
The first is that MoneyGram unveiled a new service that allows customers to use its app to purchase, sell, and store LTC and other cryptocurrency assets. The LTC platform also announced an increase in hash rate. The latter development indicates the strength of a network by determining how much computing power is required to handle transactions.
In addition, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is doing a bonus tokens giveaway, to benefit from the giveaway, just use the code: Ocean979 when buying BIG tokens.
To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.