The Future of Crypto – Ripple (XRP), NEAR Protocol (NEAR) & Parody Coin ($PARO)

Money… It's an ancient technology that has continuously evolved its form over time. Currently, we are transitioning from a world that revolved around cash and financial institutions to one that leans towards decentralised financial platforms.
It’s undeniable that mainstream forms of finance are attempting to merge blockchain technology into their services. For instance, PayPal has recently stated that they now accept Crypto payments. So whether one likes it or not, the metaverse is inevitably shaping our future. Thus, it’s helpful to acknowledge which projects can potentially change your future for the better.
If you’re wondering what the top coins in the Crypto market are, be sure to watch out for the following projects: Ripple (XRP), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and Parody Coin ($PARO).
XRP’s Ripple in The Metaverse
Launched in 2012, XRP is a Cryptocurrency that has one of the most ambitious visions in the Crypto space. It is a permissionless, decentralised, open-source blockchain technology that can conduct transactions in as little as 3-5 seconds.
Simultaneously, it can process fast transactions at a low cost and with little energy consumption. As a result, it is one of the more eco-friendly Cryptocurrencies and is one of the most promising coins that is expected to explode this year.
It's worth investing in XRP since it's an efficient and credible Crypto which is also a coin that's now on the cheap. This indicates that there is still room for it to rise higher and reach the $1 mark.
The notable NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
To increase your chances of being Crypto successful, it’s also worth considering the notable NEAR.
NEAR is a smart contract-capable blockchain that aims to be the next-generation platform for decentralised applications (dApps), with its own scaling solution. Overall, the protocol's organisation and governance structure are built to grow continuously, ensuring that it never becomes obsolete.
A key feature is NEAR's Nightshade technology, which significantly boosts transaction throughput. Nightshade is a sharding variant in which different sets of validators process transactions in parallel over numerous sharded chains, improving the blockchain's overall capacity.
As a result, this is a Crypto that can process up to 100,000 transactions per second and achieve near-instant transaction finality, all while lowering transaction fees to a bare minimum.
Regarding its value, NEAR recently increased by 14% after Forbes acknowledged it as the fastest growing Cryptocurrency.
The Presale You Don’t Want To Miss – $PARO…
Don’t you just wish that you had invested in successful coins such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) in their early stages? Because if you had, you would definitely be a millionaire by now.
However, not to worry since now is your chance to invest early whilst you can and gain significant amounts of money…
Parody Coin ($PARO) is a brand-new deflationary utility token built on Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) that is expected to shake the Crypto world. In summary, it’s a coin that enables holders to mint ‘parody’ NFTs and earn passive income.
Its unique features include various benefits for $PARO holders. For example, by lending out funds for yield on money markets, users can earn up to 30% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on a variety of BEP-20 tokens through its ‘ParoReward’ scheme. Moreover, staking is also part of the ParoReward system.
In addition, it offers a ‘ParodySwap’ feature that allows users to exchange any Cryptocurrency for $PARO tokens. Thus, illustrating a liquidity-consolidating multi-chain swap.
As a whole, it has established its own metaverse – ‘Paroverse’, which is intended to assist in the construction of NFTs that interact with the real world, therefore, contributing to the metaverse's growth.
All Crypto enthusiasts should be aware that 300 million $PARO coins have been pre-mined and are currently available for presale.
Presales of Crypto allows you to purchase new coins at a much lower cost and they appeal to investors as the value of fresh projects has plenty of room for growth.
You can avoid missing out on multiplying initial investments this time and purchase $PARO tokens early to rake in all the benefits whilst its potential unravels.
While all three coins are top purchases to make for 2022, Parody Coin ($PARO) is definitely the one to watch out for.
Why? Because it closes a gap in the market and is set to follow in the footsteps of its successful predecessors.
