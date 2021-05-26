The heartwarming journey of an Engineering Dropout Turned World’s First Marketing Psychologist Strategist

Driven with the above-mentioned affirmation,
Pratik Kale is an inspirational 28 year old with over 6 years of experience in sales, strategy, planning, and digital marketing. Someone with a unique ideation, Pratik Kale is also the co-founder of the Women Intellectual NetworkTM and founder of the Psychogyi InternationalTM, a state of the art venture which caters to understanding how human psychology works while collaborating with brands to reinforce this.
Pioneering with a popular podcast called 1 Million Women PodcastTM, Pratik Kale is also a digital marketing geek who founded his own full stack digital marketing agency called Digitise Factory Pvt LtdTM.
On the question of the twists and turns that Pratik encountered from a young age, Pratik Kale says," I feel goosebumps about the choices that I made. There were several setbacks but it is the taste of failure that makes one's life worthwhile and memorable. The position of abundance that I have created for myself today after struggling is through a simple realization – "I’m worth more than this". This one line is enough for everyone out there who wishes to take control of their life but isn’t able to due to a lack of courage".
" The spark to take the road less travelled is there in each one of us but valor is what separates winners from average people. My journey was that of an engineering dropout who worked as a minor sales executive to become world’s first marketing psychologist strategistTM with a hope that it inspires you", adds Pratik on his journey.
Pratik Kale was in his 2nd year at a reputed aeronautical engineering college, when he decided to pursue his childhood hobby of dancing. For over 2 years, Pratik spent hours on the dance floor practicing, due to which he also ventured to Kenya with a dance crew".
Pratik subsequently opened two dance studios in Bangalore with fellow friends, but he got the shock of his life post being cheated by his partners. He couldn't have shared this with his parents and with a heavy heart Pratik decided to leave dancing and shift to Pune.
Pratik was certain that he wanted to build something of his own, but he knew that practical knowledge was the most important aspect of entrepreneurship as he had no background on how to run a business.
He began to work as a sales person while learning every single thing about human psychology and persuasion techniques in an ethical way. Slowly and gradually, Pratik shifted from Magic Holidays, Club Mahindra, Dominos, Subway, WNS, Vodafone, XDBS up until Tech Mahindra by switching and experimenting with different firms but as the tech world began to evolve with the internet, Pratik also got involved with the world of digital marketing.
His stint as a digital marketing manager with a monthly salary of INR 80,000 ended with Pratik affirming to himself– I’m worth more than this, having this faith in his mind, Pratik quit his job and began the tiresome process of establishing his business empire.
Pratik was encountered with some of the toughest junctures in his life, from losing contact from his close ones and friends to feeling isolated and stripped off money, on many days he would stare up his ceiling wall the entire night thinking when this brutal phase will end? And as there is a sunny morning to each dark and intimidating night, Pratik took each step awaiting to see sunshine.
From days when Pratik could only afford one bowl of maggi to days when the rent remained due ; anyone would have given up coming from a cushy life but he didn't. His belief that“I am worth more than this” helped him fight his inner demons. He strove for 2 years and finally managed to run the company smoothly with premium clients such as Mercedes Benz, Godrej, Lodha Group, Peter England, Super Sox, JW Marriott, and few other international brands.
A practical and aspirational young fellow who keeps his heart on his sleeves, Pratik is all for practical knowledge and is motivating individuals with ‘Psychogyi InternationalTM' , a one of its kind venture which focuses on strategy and planning based on neuroscience and psychology for businesses.
Certainly, the journey of Pratik Kale is both inspiring and heartwarming, he is one fellow who proves that with strong willpower and courage one can beat the toughest of times. The story of his relentless efforts has certainly moved us, but it is true that God only gives difficulties to those who can survive them.
