The Holistic Living – Bringing Health & Wellness to You and Your Loved Ones At Home

Human life has always had stressors and struggles - feelings such as anxiety, fear or depression have existed in humanity for years, unacknowledged.
Mental and emotional wellness has become an important conversation in recent times, even in India, where mental health has so far been considered a taboo subject. With the growing sentiments of sensitivity and inclusion, there is also focus being brought to emotional health in addition to mental health. The holistic approach encompasses these aspects of health but would also include other factors like our home/family life, intimate relationships, financial security, our career and even our overall. All of these factors have a direct or indirect effect on our mental health, which in turn affects our thoughts and actions.
Thirty years ago, it was considered normal to be hazed in college, but now, anti-bullying is one of the most prominent mental health movements. Even within the home, historically, physical punishment has always been the go-to for parents. But now, with growing research on parenting & child development, and conversations about child rights, corporal punishment is considered detrimental rather than effective. Now we know that these practices have an adverse effect on children's emotional development.
The most prominent of these additional wellness dimensions is the interpersonal relationships we have with those around us. Whether it is our family, friends or romantic partner, the nature and status of these relationships have a direct impact on our personal wellness. In the modern-day, where family disputes, parenting troubles, and most of all divorce are skyrocketing, feelings like stress, anxiety or fear can be both the cause of these issues as well as the outcome.
Other factors that have a direct effect on our personal wellbeing are our career choices, our financial situation and last but not least, our spiritual life. Spirituality encompasses our beliefs about the world we live in. Whether we are religious or non-religious, the beliefs we hold about the nature of the universe, energy, divine power and the meaning of life are connected to our attitudes, feelings, choices & the decisions we take.
Career struggles or dissatisfaction can have an adverse effect on our mental health – it can cause frustration, depression and feelings of hopelessness. Similarly, lack of financial security, which causes uncertainty about the future, can cause fear & anxiety. So you see, all these dimensions of our lives are interconnected and collectively play a role in our mental, emotional and physical wellness.
People who are facing mental health struggles often show symptoms such as mood swings, fatigue, insomnia or excessive sleeping, disordered eating and may consume alcohol or drugs.
Though the perspective of society is changing towards the people suffering from mental health issues, many people are still unable to come out in the open and accept their problems. The fear of judgement people feels the first and largest barrier between them and their personal wellness.
लोका: समस्ता: सुखिनोभवन्तु(lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu) which means 'May all in the world be healthy, happy, free, and peaceful' is the core philosophy, from which I continue to derive inspiration and make a positive contribution in the lives of people,”Sanjeev Mittal, Founder and CEO of The Holistic Living mentioned when asked about his Mission of improving mental and emotional wellbeing among masses and give them easy access to the specialist Wellness Experts.
