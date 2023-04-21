The Impact Of Shanghai On Ethereum And Why Binance And Big Eyes Coin Deserve A Place In Your Investment Portfolio

The Ethereum community is eagerly anticipating the Shanghai Upgrade, and its implications for the digital asset are being closely watched. As Ethereum is one of the largest alternative coins, any changes to its network can have a ripple effect on the entire altcoin market. In light of this, investors may want to consider investing in Binance and the newly launched Big Eyes Coin, which is wrapping up its presale with one final chance for investors. Keep reading to learn more.
How Will Ethereum Be Impacted By The Shanghai Upgrade?
The Shanghai Upgrade is highly anticipated by the Ethereum community for two significant reasons. Firstly, it signifies the completion of a two-year transaction process from the Proof of Work to the Proof of Stake mechanism, which is believed to be more energy-efficient. The latter selects validators randomly for verifying transactions instead of competing for the same.
Secondly, users can withdraw their staked Ether since the Beacon Chain's launch in December 2020 once the fork is implemented. However, some investors are concerned that this may create selling pressure on the ETH Market as those unable to sell their staked Ether may unload their holdings on the market.
Furthermore, the upgrade will include the implementation of five Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) that will enhance transaction efficiency and reduce gas fees for decentralized apps on the Ethereum network. The upgrade will also introduce various consensus-layer changes that are part of an upgrade called Capella, which is why Ethereum developers are calling the Upgrade event "Shapella."
Binance Is Experiencing A Surge In Positive Market Sentiment
Binance (BNB), the cryptocurrency with the highest trading volume, has demonstrated a bullish trend. An analysis of the charts over a 24-hour period revealed predominantly bullish runs, with support levels surpassing the $318 threshold. If this trend persists and gains momentum, support levels could reach an unprecedented high.
Big Eyes Coin Prepares For Its Much-Awaited Launch
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), an upcoming meme coin, has already gained market attention with a successful presale that raised an impressive $33.5 million. As the launch approaches, the coin has announced the end of its presale on June 3rd, but users can still take advantage of their user-centric scheme before the deadline.
BIG offers various benefits, such as transactions exempt from buying and selling tax and a 2-year liquidity lock on 80% of its supply that is released on launch day. The coin also donates 5% of its earnings to a charity wallet supporting organizations that clean and preserve oceans.
The most attractive feature of BIG's scheme is Lootboxes, which users can purchase to win rewards worth at least the price of the Lootbox itself, ensuring almost guaranteed gains. Recently, BIG also introduced a card collection that can be minted as NFTs.
As a final chance for users to win before the launch, Big Eyes is offering its community a 300% bonus on the purchase of BIG or Lootboxes by using the code END300. This is a gesture of appreciation towards the community and an opportunity not to be missed.
The Last Say
The purpose of the Shanghai Upgrade is to enhance the efficiency and energy-saving level of transactions on the Ethereum Network. However, investors are worried about the potential selling pressure it could create in the Ethereum market. Binance has experienced bullish trends in the last 24 hours, but it needs to maintain this momentum to make significant surges. Meanwhile, Big Eyes, an upcoming meme coin, is preparing for its launch, and based on its track record, it is expected to make significant strides in the market. With its creative approach and commitment to giving back to the community, this is a coin that should not be disregarded.
