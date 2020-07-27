The TV industry is evergreen and there every and now and then there is a new star that comes in became and becomes an instant sensation. Due to its wide reach than the cinema, television stars sometimes even more popular than some of the movie stars. There is one such guy who is fresh and the most talked about personality these days of television industry name Ramiz King. He is the new top reality TV show sensation who is the hot topic of the Btown these days.
Having featured in reality TV shows like Love School (Season 4), Ace of Space he has quickly gained fame and recognition of the public because of good looks and bold style attitude. Ramiz King is one of the most controversial reality stars of the current time. It is said that wherever he goes controversy follows him. His popularity is such that he has also been approached by the makers of the most popular reality show Big Boss to be a contestant for their 14th season. There was also news of him being featured in the reality show Mujhse Shadi Karoge. All in on it is safe to say that he is one of the hottest topic and star of the television world today,
Ramiz King is also a media strategist and content producer and owns a Media company in Australia. He has worked with many top celebrities such as Afghanistan and Persia's most famous Aryana Sayed. He covered her infamous proposal LATR + Aryana Sayed. Ramiz also had a reality show on the network in the year 2015. His first hit vlog series was LATR and then he later entered the Afgan Big Boss. Over the years he has worked a lot in the television industry and he comes out always as a top contestant. It is a sign that soon he is going to be one of the biggest stars in all of the entertainment industry.