The latest play-to-earn NFT game is all set to make its mark - Honeyland

A number of play-to-earn gaming platforms have barged in of late, with a few making a deep impact, winning a humongous following like no one else. Honeyland is the latest entrant in this sphere, which is ready to take on the play-to-earn world with a bang. So, what exactly is Honeyland and what makes it different from others? Let's have a look.
Honeyland is a game that enables its players to earn the in-game currency - HONEY and NFTs in a number of ways. These won rewards can be used in Honeyland or swapped for SOL and other cryptocurrencies on Honeyland's decentralized exchange (DEX). Players get the opportunity to build their own colony of bees and send them out on missions to earn HONEY and NFTs. The bees are represented by NFTs, which can be bought or sold in Honeyland's marketplace.
There are all three missions through which players can accomplish their tasks:
1. Harvesting Missions - Here, players select the most fertile lands to harvest by selecting bees from their hives to fulfil their harvesting mission. Players can implement proper strategies and methods to earn more honey in a shorter period of time.
2. Hunting Missions - Players need to select the most optimal land to hunt for NFTs by selecting bees from their hives that go on this hunting mission. Each bee earns one NFT item on every mission.
3. Attack Missions - Players have to choose three bees from their hives and build their attack squad. They are shown three defence squads that have been set by other players who have reached the same hive level. The players can choose their opponents to attack and proceed. This is one of the quickest ways to earn HONEY.
The Honeyland comprises thousands of plots of land which yield HONEY and NFTs. Each plot of land is represented by an NFT that offers vast opportunities for landowners as they can earn commissions to let out their land for harvesting.
There are a lot more interesting features that can be learnt through Honeyland's official website www.honey.land