The Lesser Known Facts about ULIP Policy that Customers should be aware of

Insurance is more of an investment than an expense, and one can benefit from insurance in several ways. Insurance has been around a long time, and there are leading life insurance companies that are over 100 years old. There are different types of insurance, and life insurance is one of the most popular types of insurance products on the market today.
Some of the benefits of life insurance policies are as follows:
● Life insurance serves as a relief to the family in case of sudden demise or a crippling illness of the policyholder, especially if they happen to be the family's primary breadwinner.
● A lump sum amount with other bonuses and benefits is given to the policyholder on surviving the term of certain types of life insurance policies. This maturity amount is tax-free and can be used as a retirement fund and for expenses such as children's education and marriage.
● The premium paid throughout the term of the policy is exempt from income tax under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
● Some people use the insurance policy as collateral to apply for loans from the insurance company from which they draw out the policy.
● There are other types of insurance combined with a medical insurance policy, and people buying these policies have both life and health insurance in 1 combined package.
● There is the option of People can buying a ULIP policy, a unique insurance product with an equity component to build wealth.
Let's take a deep dive into ULIPs and learn some lesser-known facts about them.
Understanding the ULIP policy
The unit-linked insurance plan is a combo where one component of the premium paid is used to fund a term insurance plan, and the second component is used to build wealth by investing the funds in market-linked mutual funds. A ULIP plan calculator is a great way to calculate the investment and assess the returns that investors are likely to get.
A ULIP plan can be used for different purposes, such as insurance, retirement pension plans, building wealth, and education plans for children and grandchildren. Wealth grows in these plans in the form of new units that grow as the plan progresses. Each unit has a monetary or maturity value based on the NAV (Net Asset Value), which is determined as per market trends.
The ULIP Plan has undergone changes during the past few years. Fund managers combine the funds of several policyholders and invest this cumulative sum in stocks, bonds, and debt funds alternatively as the stock market rises and falls. This alternative switch between funds as per the market's volatility minimizes risk to investors and helps maximize their wealth after a long period of investment.
The mode of investment is similar to mutual funds, where investors' money is pooled together to invest in stocks and bonds. These innovations have helped investors be covered during periods of bear runs in the stock market. There is no trouble during bullish market trends, and everyone makes money during these dream runs.
The ULIP plan calculator is a tool with which investors can try out different combinations of investment sums, tenures, and the types of funds to invest in and switch between.
The lesser-known facts about ULIPs
The most important thing to remember about ULIP plans is that there is a lot of flexibility and added benefits. For example, investors get pleasant surprises in the form of loyalty additions and special bonuses at certain milestone moments during the policy tenure. Other essential facts about ULIPs are:
● There are as many as seven defend funds where fund managers keep switching funds to protect the volatility risk to investors. The expertise of the ULIP fund managers lies in anticipating which of the funds are safe to invest in and at what time. There is no need for a constant watch on the stock market along with sharp acumen to master investing secrets. With the help of ULIP fund managers, investors can maximize their wealth from their investments.
● The facility of single premium - There are a few ULIP policies that allow a single, one-time premium. Many investors often receive hefty down payments or insurance maturity amounts, and the best way to invest such a single payment is to invest it in a ULIP policy. This will save tax and also allow investors for this lump sum amount to be invested over a long period to get handsome returns.
● Multiple insurance options within a ULIP policy - Most ULIP plans have a term insurance component and the ULIP component. Many investors may be surprised to discover that several ULIP plans have health insurance combined. This is a great opportunity and allows investors to get life as well as health coverage in a single policy. Investors can go for a single ULIP policy and enjoy all the benefits of insurance and also get the benefit of maximizing wealth potential in one single plan.
● ULIP plans can be changed at any time, and the premiums are also increased or decreased. There are ULIP plans for your retirement, your children's marriage, and education. Many investors are unaware that you can alter a change in the purpose of insurance and the whole ULIP policy for a different payback period based on changed priorities. People looking to convert an existing ULIP policy for a retirement fund with a monthly pension can make the changes and pay a different premium amount. This saves investors from having to buy another plan.
Several ULIP plan companies have hidden surprises and unexpected benefits when they are needed the most. Proper awareness of the various options at your disposal can allow you to utilize a ULIP policy properly.
When thinking about getting life insurance, think about getting a ULIP instead. It serves multiple purposes and mitigates the need for multiple products. It truly is the next step in the evolution of insurance.