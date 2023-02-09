The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Reviews: Pdf, Nicole Apelian and the Tealing Power of Plant Medicine

We've written a lot of articles on how to plant an edible garden and written in lyrical terms about the most effective herbs for bruises We've barely scratched an idea of the things therapeutic plants can provide. This is the point at which The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is a lifesaver.
If you're hoping to be able to endure in a society where pharmacies are no more and pharmaceutical firms have lost their grip over the mainstream medical field It is important to understand more than just that Comfrey prefers complete sun or partial shade.
Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is an survivalist's guidebook providing information on which herbs are effective in treating specific health problems and symptoms. It is available at Amazon and is rated around 4.7/5 with more than 5,700 reviews!
This valuable source is the survivalist's primary aid book that provides detailed information on the medicinal properties of plants, methods to prepare plant remedies and the various traditional remedies that can be utilized in the event of a health emergency.
What is The Secret Herbal Remedies?
With over twenty years of expertise With over 20 years of experience, with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Nicole Apelian's experience and knowledge of herbs is unsurpassed.
After her book of the same name, A Reference Guide to Surviving Nature outdoor Preparation along with Remedies, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies Provides an in-depth outline of traditional health remedies and their ability to fight the most serious illnesses.
This book can help you determine which salve or poultice will be the most effective if you were injured by a rattlesnake or stung by a stinging bullet insect. It will also inform you what kind that you're using can be better consumed internally or appropriate for use on the outside.
While a doctor may hesitate at the thought of using bleach to treat eczema the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies investigates the possibility and provides advice on the procedure, dosage and frequency of usage.
The book is a great way to learn the reason why you shouldn't go your house without a bag of activated charcoal. You'll also learn how you can use woolly sheep's ears to treat wounds, and how a small amount of turmeric can go far.
Furthermore, there are sections on emergency treatment and poisoning that are especially interesting for anyone who wants to be a survivalist or outdoors enthusiast.
Medicinal herbal reference guide
The Lost Book of Herbal Remediescovers different natural treatments and remedies for ailments like:
- Bones (inc. fractures bone fractures, osteoarthritis and osteoporosis)
- (incl. prevention and treatment) (inc. preventive and therapeutic)
- Children (inc. colic, bedwetting as well as croup and teething discomfort)
- Intestinal and digestive issues (inc. discomfort, bloating constipation, constipation, food poisoning Crohn's disease many more)
- Addiction to drugs (inc. nicotine, alcohol and opioids)
- Ears (inc. pain, infections in the ear, swimmer's ear, and many more)
- Eyes (inflammation eyes, glaucoma and sties, and much more)
- Issues with the female reproductive system (inc. breastfeeding and childbirth, as well as endometriosis, menopausal issues, fertility as well as menstrual cycle and more)
- Glands (adrenal thyroid, fatigue, spleen, and many more)
- The circulatory and heart organs (inc. anemia cholesterol, blood pressure cardiovascular attack, varicose veins and many more)
- Immune system (allergies and auto-immune diseases Lupus, MS, and more)
- Infectious diseases (inc colds, chickenpox, malaria, flu Dengue fever, E. coli, fungal infections herpes, and more)
- Liver, gallbladder and the spleen (inc. fat liver detoxification Hepatitis B jaundice and many more)
- Male problems (inc. impotence, hormones prostatic, and prostate issues, among others)
- The mouth (inc. cavities teeth, cold sores and bleeding, etc.)
- Joints and muscles (inc. the joint, pain in joints, injuries carpal tunnel, rheumatism and many more)
- Nervous system (Alzheimer's depression, anxiety headaches, dementia, insomnia, and more)
- Diabetes
- Respiratory (asthma cough, pleurisy and cough, bronchitis cough, and much more)
- Skin (cuts acne bruises, boils burns, eczema and frostbite infection, hives insects, and more)
- Poisons
- All entire body (altitude sickness, anti-oxidants elimination fatigue, gout, anti-inflammatory drugs, endurance, etc.)
- Care for emergencies (internal as well as external bleeding and fever (snake bites, snake bites)
How to Get the Healing Power of Plants
Alongside information about how to choose medicinal plants according to the condition you're trying to treat, the book includes recipes. The book will help you learn:
- How to pick herbs and dry them
- How do you make capsules and powdered herbs
- Infusions: How do you make them? (hot as well as cold) teas, decoctions, teas and oil infusions
- Specific steps for making salve
- How to prepare extracts, tinctures and double-extractions
- Distillation
- Poultices, syrups and medicinal syrups and a wonderful poultice recipe for field use.
- A comprehensive guide on what Nicole takes care of Multiple Sclerosis
Backyard Plants
Here's me looking over my dam that is full of incredible protein!
The section of backyard plants includes over 180 species of plants and fungi. Each plant comes with 2-4 color images to help you recognize the species.
In the blurb of the book states:
The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies includes color photos of more than 181 medicinal plants, lichens, and mushrooms from North America (2-4 pictures/plant for easy identification).
Inside, you'll discover the 550 natural remedies that are powerful and effective of them to meet all of your everyday needs. A lot of these remedies have been used by our ancestors over the past hundreds of years and others are derived directly from Doctor. Nicole's extensive knowledge of natural remedies.
Each plant is given a brief description, how to recognize it, the edible applications and medicinal benefits.
It also provides information regarding the healing properties of each herb and recipes for many of them.
For instance you'll find directions to make medicinal sauerkraut the soothing calendula salve California Poppy infusion, and Chamomile Liqueur.
It also has it's entire section of trees and plants and shrubs. You may have seen the Salad grows about trees article Many trees possess beneficial properties!
Lentils and mushrooms contain a section as well, that includes instructions for the extraction process.
A few of the mushrooms included are:
- Chaga
- Mane of the Lion Mane
- Lungwort Lichen
- Reishi
- Turkey Tail
- Usnea Lichen (a.k.a. Old Man's Beard), of which Nicole says: "If I had to pick just one drug that I could use I would pick this one."
Particularly, I enjoy the section about plants that love water.!
If you've got a pond that is full of duckweeds, as I do, then you'll be able to discover that you can eat it as a high-protein vegetable! It's antibacterial and anti-fungal the juice of duckweed is believed to aid in the absorption of toxic substances.
Home Remedies for Household
The book concludes with a chapter on home solutions such as activated charcoal and bleach cayenne pepper, boric acid and cinnamon Epsom salts, as well as more.
Learn create Warming Ginger Cayenne Massage Oil to treat joint soreness and muscle pain. Other fantastic recipes include Boric Acid Eye Wash, the treatment for jock itch and a tonic that can boost your immune system, as well as ways to prevent colds and flu.
Positive Things to Say About the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies
Nicole Apelian is the authority in the field of medicinal herbs There's a lot to gain from her.
Along with her co-author Claude Davis, Nicole Apelian is encouraging us to be more self-reliant and independent by making their readers aware of these things:
1. Learns to identify healing Plants
The photos and ID instructions will make it simple to establish a reliable identification of every plant! Here's an example plant I recently used to dye my harvest of flax.
A color photo is included with each detailed plant's description, making each one easy to recognize.
With the book I've discovered that the plant I thought was a weed that I should not be is actually the powerful herbal Anise Hyssop.
I'm planning on collecting it and add it into my bath to relieve the muscles that are sore from cutting my goats hooves.
2. Learn How to Make Natural Remedies
A. The Lost Book of Herbal Remediesmakes working with plants that have medicinal properties super easy!
I'm pretty confident in the making of balms and oils as well as create a poultice of herbs and make an adequate tea of echinacea tea. But, I'm at complete loss with the tinctures, extracts of plants, and distillations.
I am sure I was prior to reading The Lost Book of Natural Remedies. The book provides detailed instructions about the preparation of herbal remedies for treating various health conditions.
In the section that discusses making tinctures decoctions, salves and other remedies is useful and includes excellent recipes that you can make to address specific health issues or for general health issues that arise throughout the day.
In times of need Pre-made tinctures are most likely to be the best option. It's because the body's system will absorb the tincture more quickly than other remedy that is natural.
Furthermore, tinctures can last for longer without decomposing or getting infected.
Making an easy fields poultice and bandage made of herbs can put you well for our time of reckoning making it possible to treat trauma injuries and stop infections.
3. Advises You on Safe Dosages
We often get complacent with dosage when it comes to herbal remedies and assume that, since they're not manufactured, they're less powerful or even potentially harmful.
However, any herbal therapy program must include health protection and treatment.
As an example, Thorn Apple leaves have according to Apelian, "long been smoked in the form of pipe or cigarette or mixed with tobacco to treat asthma" even though abuse can cause "delirium or hallucinations" and could lead to death."
As In The Lost Book of Herbal Remediesstates the tincture method is a safe way to reap the health benefits.
4. Not Only Plants But also mushrooms Too
Apart from backyard and herb vegetation, Apelian explores the world of mycelium. The book provides specific descriptions of each type of mushroom it is a part of, as well as the potential health benefits it could bring.
In the past, I've noticed an increase in Turkey Tail mushrooms growing wild in the nearby forest. I'm now preparing to make use of the double extraction method for accessing the properties of this mushroom.
I'm hoping that it can ease some of the discomfort I suffer from because of the degenerative back problem.
5. The Recipes are Simple and Simple To Follow
If you're headed out in the wild to have fun or trying to save your life the Apelian formula for field poultice is a must.
This poultice makes use of common backyard weeds to ease the pain, stop bleeding decrease inflammation, and remove the toxins. It's an effective remedy of serpent bites, wounds and injuries..
According to this book, to create an effective field poultice, you could make use of plantain as a stand-alone ingredient as well as mix it in with Mullein which will "enhance the effect of plantain."
Mullein is also known for its health benefits that include pain relief and faster healing of wounds.
Additionally, you can include Yarrow to your poultice in order to stop bleeding as well as for its antibacterial qualities.
Things I Liked More About This Book
The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies comprises more than 180 species of plants, mushrooms and trees. It's an incredible amount of plants. But with this volume of data comes a drawback.
A Limited Background Description of Each Plant
I realized that I needed more details about my plants. The addition of more details about the plants could make the book too long, however I enjoy diving into a specific plant.
My personal favorite book on herbal medicine is How Do I Utilize Herbs in my Daily Life. The book written from Isabell Shipard lists the specific characteristics of each plant comprising constituents, actions as well as the minerals and vitamins they are enriched with.
Through the years I've discovered the benefits of the constituents such as bitters, tannins, as well as resins, as well as the reasons for which their actions can be beneficial (like digestive, analgesic and tonic effects, nervine, etc.). I'm not aware of this information within The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies It's far from being as "scientific" as I'm used to.
Typically, I would like to have studies and research that support information, but I didn't find one research or studies in the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies. However, I do know that the majority of remedies are handed from generation to generation. There aren't many funds to conduct research on specific herbal remedies.
However, when I read assertions such as "Research confirms that ashwagandha can have anti-tumor properties," I like to study the specific research. Therefore, a link to where we could find the research would be great.
I'm likely nitpicking, but like I said it's almost impossible to provide this much detail about more than 180 plants in a book similar to this.
The Secret Book of Herbal Remedies is a recipe book with a limited number of recipes.
I also wanted to try more recipes. However my heart will always need more recipes.
Specific recipes that address specific problems are among the most beneficial things to learn. While there are quite a handful of them in this book and certain (the Field Poultice, in particular) give more detail on how to prepare them as well as the various herbs you can make use of, it does not include elaborate recipes for all of the herbs.
Consider Ashwagandha as an illustration.
The book explains that leaf extracts, root extracts as well as tinctures work and that you can mix powders to drinks or food even though they do possess a strong flavor. It also states that adding honey can enhance the taste.
But I would have liked recipes for things such as Ashwagandha Turmeric Moon Milk, Sleep Tonic or this interesting Trail Mix in the video below.
How to Keep Your Health Status when the SHTF
If you're like me, keeping your health in check is a matter of relying on medicines and other varieties of herbs that aren't found in your garden.
If, however, the SHTF most likely, the sources you have to run dry and you will be left with no benefits of modern medical practices.
However, the The Lost Book of Herbal Remedieswill help you prepare for every situation in which you're unable to get over-the counter or prescription medicines.
The Lost Book Of Herbal Remedies offers suggestions on how plants and herbs can aid to live a better life. It also contains information on the treatments that can be used to stop the spread of a virus or an infection from getting into the system, or an illness that could be life-threatening from becoming too out of hand.
Consider, for instance, that you're living in the forest. Daily doses of Echinacea can help you stay healthy by increasing your immunity and fighting off harmful infections.
If you happen to consume something that doesn't suit you, ginger may reduce nausea, thereby saving your body from dehydration and other problems.
Perhaps you've got a photo memory, and you can write the content of this guide to medicine in your memory. If you don't, make room for the book in your bag for emergencies.
Information about the authors of The Lost Book of Remedies
The Lost Book of Herbal Remediesis written by Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis who you may recognize from the show Ask a Prepper. It's a fantastic website that provides information for living a self-sufficient life.
Nicole Apelian
Nicole describes her experience in the video posted on the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies'website. She is suffering from MS which is an auto-immune disorder and her story is truly inspiring and well worth the time!
She was in wheelchair and having others assist in the more basic aspects of life, to being in the wilderness all by herself, and leading the life she wanted to live, a healthy, happy one.
All thanks to the power of herbs.
She explains that a lot commonly found weeds and plants in your yard contain powerful chemicals that can enable us to live in a pain-free, healthy and pain-free lifestyle.
Claude Davis
Claude is perhaps most well-known for his website, Ask a Prepper. He's an old man and is fascinated by the remedies that were used by the previous generation.
Claude with his wife and children reside in a cabin made of logs that the man built for himself. They cook on the outside, create the clothes themselves, and live according to the principles they hold to. He believes that the wisdom of our predecessors can be a guide for what life can throw at us.
For him, the aim for the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies is "to keep the most potent remedies which we've lost to the past and to discern the real cures from those that didn't work."
Should You Purchase The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies?
It is a must to purchase The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies! The book has been an extremely valuable source for me. It has taught me how to recognize medicinal plants and transform the plants into safe, practical and efficient medicines.
In the final analysis, it's a useful field guide with a huge amount of information on the medicinal uses of plants and mushrooms.
There's plenty of information to help you in your everyday life, such as improving your immune system as well as increasing your endurance levels, and so on. I'm sure you'll gain lots of useful information from this book and it's definitely worth the cost.
The pictures make it simple to determine which plants that you can use to fulfill specific needs. Also, it has a great amount of information about more than 180 species, making it distinctive.
You can purchase it on the Lost Book of Herbal Remedies The web site in either digital or in paper format (which includes Nicole's video) or purchase it from Amazon with a paperback format.
If you're tired of taking useless pills or are unable to afford expensive treatments, tired of chatting with health experts or just interested in making healthier choices, The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies can be a valuable guide.
The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies
Final Thoughts
The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies provides valuable information on substituting drugs with medicinal plants to tackle various health issues. It also provides advice on preventative remedies and remedies.
With thorough descriptions of each plant, step-by-step instructions covering drying herbs, making them into an effective essential oil, as well as guidelines on what to use and when. This book on Herbal Remedies turns the world of nature into a quick first-aid kit.
What exactly is The Lost Book of Remedies?
The Dr. Nicole Apelian's "Lost Book of remedies" could help you live a healthier life. The title suggests it gives a number of lost remedies and cures. It's not because people were unaware of the healing powers of herbs, plants and even shrubs.
However, the development of technology often results in the loss of the old wisdom. This book attempts to make a "re-educational" effort to bring back some of the wisdom of the past.
Anyone seeking to connect with Nature in a meaningful way can benefit from this book. This book was co-written with Claude Davis and Dr Nicole Apelian.
The book contains more than 300 pages of valuable information inside this volume. The book's goal is to give readers essential information on nature.
Claude Davis and Dr Nicole Apelian are two of the leading experts on herbal remedies and cures. A variety of informative descriptions of important plants and herbs are contained within the text.
The nature of the book intended for a broad audience is the reason for the variety of information it offers.
It has an extensive list of information about a broad assortment of herbs, plants and trees. The authors explore what makes certain plants distinctive since they are experts in their field.
The book includes guidelines on how to recognize various useful plants and trees. If used in the wild, and surrounded by Nature the book's information can help save lives.
It can be difficult for people to identify these plants with their names. The authors are fully aware of this issue.
How do they work?
It is possible to identify beneficial plants, trees and vines with help of this amazing book. It's not easy to master how to live your life however keeping a book in your pocket will help.
Your vacation can be delightful or unpleasant based on the book. For all we know, Virginia Creeper and Poison Ivy look remarkably similar to the average person. The majority of people enjoy going camping and have fun in the great outdoors.
Even people who might not want to spend hours in woods know of others who are.
Therefore, presenting this book to a friend who loves the outdoors is a wonderful idea. An informative guide such as this might help someone discover their own inner nature lover. If you're slightly hesitant about going outdoors, this guide could be worth trying.
People often fear being in a new surroundings. This book will put readers at ease while they go through it. Dr. Nicole Apelian and Claude Davis are able to provide a lot as they are both experts.
An enormous target audience is targeted for the book they're selling. Anyone can find something on this site.
Individuals who are brand new to outdoor activities will benefit greatly from this. However, even those who've been through a few years of struggle could learn something from it.
What is the content of this book?
- There are numerous types of entries within The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies All of them are suitable to inform readers about the benefits of nature's healing powers.
- The book contains hundreds of pages about beneficial herbs for medicinal use techniques, treatments, and remedies you can employ daily. In all, the book can teach you more than 800 facts about herbal remedies. If you own the physical copy it's pretty big. It's the most educational journey of your life since it's got 318 pages of details. Let's start with the source of the title. There are many natural remedies that are included in the book. Herbal remedies are effective for treating severe bacterial infections as well as wounds and plaque accumulation within blood vessels. This is just a handful of illustrations, but the basic idea is outlined. You can use the helpful details in it for an additional study.
- Also, you'll learn about the various species of plants you can find in your backyard that can be used for medicines or as food. The weeds you remove could contain powerful chemicals that, if consumed, could produce beautiful effects. The advantage of a book is that you don't have to guess at the results. This book has details of this kind and even walks you through the process step by step. It's really interesting. Furthermore, you'll learn to stay alive. It will involve the bandaging process and identifying plants. It's beneficial since it puts the herb directly over the wound.
- Additionally, you'll be taught to identify plants while in the process. This means you'll be able to discern what's edible and what isn't. It is also possible to determine the exact components that are considered medicinal or not are able to be identified. To master the art of plant identification, you must carefully study every single photo of these plants included in this book.
Then, you'll be able to discover specific abilities that you will only learn from this site. These "remedy methods" can be extremely useful since you can treat certain illnesses you're suffering from with modern medicine as well as some herbs. There's an abundance of information and directions within The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies. It's accessible in both digital and printed form , and could be your companion in your daily routine. If you read this book, your understanding (and maybe your wisdom) will expand.
Advantages:
- The most important benefit of this book is the fact that you'll be able to be able to better understand your surroundings and become more aware of the environmental in general.
- The chance to teach others is among the greatest benefits of this book. Since the majority of people aren't aware of the benefits of natural medicines it is possible to educate them in order to assist others.
- The biggest benefit that you will gain out of this guide is the benefit in saving people's lives. That is above anything else that is and unbeatable. It is also satisfying to be capable of saving lives, rather than being ineffective because of a insufficient preparation. One of the most valuable traits is their ability to be resourceful that lets you be awe-inspiring and save lives whenever you need to.
- The book provides information about how to use various plant extracts and herbs to improve your health. It also explains how to use them in depth so that you can enhance your health in the comfort of your own home.
- It aids in understanding the root of your symptoms and allows you to remove the root of the problem and ensures that the condition does not occur once more. It is not a procedure that requires medications or other drugs.
Pros:
- Flexible options: could be simultaneously a physical book as well as an electronic book at the same time.
- It's fairly affordable and inexpensive.
- It is a practical guideline that can be used in daily life.
- It is an emergency manual.
- You can live a healthier life due to it.
- The source was an extremely trustworthy source.
- Anyone's library will greatly benefit from this book's inclusion.
- It outlines the various benefits of North American plants and herbs.
- It could make the next excursion outdoors more enjoyable and thrilling.
Cons:
- It's only available on the official site. Any other retailer that sells the book, including Amazon and other online retailers, is considered fraudulent and untrue.
- To improve their understanding, readers could consider studying other books that have similar themes. Particularly in relation to the interaction of drugs and allergies.
- It is mostly focused on the use of herbal remedies taken from North America.
What is the cost?
- There are two choices:
- You can only purchase the digital version of the book for $37.
- It is also possible to purchase the digital copy and physical copies at only $37 only. However, there's an additional $9.99 shipping and handling fee if you require an actual copy.
There are two additional books when you decide to purchase the physical version of The Lost Book of Remedies:
- Bonus 1. 80-Square Feet of Medicinal Gardens in the Backyard It is possible to be able grow beneficial plants right in the backyard using this book.
- Bonus 2 Emergency Medicine: A Guide to Use When Help Isn't in the horizon Learn about the diseases that are often seen during disasters and ways to manage these.
Therefore, the price is the same for each of the choices.
Every purchase is refunded. Customers who are not satisfied with the customer service team may contact them. They have 60 days to get their refund process underway.
Conclusion:
The Lost Book of Remedies is created by an expert physician who believes there are numerous natural remedies that can save us from the ravages of thousands of prescription drugs chemical and pharmaceuticals.
It is cost-effective yet useful. It has helped hundreds of people rid of various diseases as well as conditions, and treat ailments which are incurable, as per medical science.
HTML0 These remedies that have been lost have been around for centuries and are confirmed to treat a variety of ailments and diseases through herbal and plant extracts.
You are able to easily read the book and comprehend the language in a simple way. Applying this knowledge is never easier.
It's not necessary to be an expert in science or a medical experience to be able to adhere these guidelines and remedies. Anyone can follow these instructions. Make sure you are secure in your health and your life by using this Lost Book of Remedies.
Disclaimer:
