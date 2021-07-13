The Man On A Mission, Sumant Kaul embraces every opportunity that comes his way

Emphasising that ‘one should choose their passion and make it the motivation behind the work’, it requires a strong will and a feeling of positivity that no matter what, nothing can stop you from achieving your desired objectives. Believing in the same, Sumant Kant Kaul, a Mechanical Engineer who rose to become the Managing Director of Hitech Cellular played a strong part during the inception of Mobile Telephony in India.
An astute Visionary with an intent to help people sumant kaul trained himself to Master strategic planning, team building, management consultancy, project management, leadership development, marketing strategy, and people training.
At the launch of Bharti Airtel in the early 1990s, Sumant Kaul told Mr. Sunil Bharti Mital, Chairman of Airtel that he will bring 200,000 subscribers and he predicted that Bharti Airtel under Sunil Bharti Mittal’s astute stewardship will surpass 1 million by the year 2000. Other members who graced the event were Rajan Bharti Mittal, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Mr Akhil Gupta, Mr Hemant Sachdev GM Marketing Airtel who rose to become the MD of Microsoft India ,Sharad Mishra Product Manager
Sumant Kaul envisioned and realised that telecommunications is perhaps the greatest engine of world economic growth and dreamt that everyone from a street vendor to a rickshaw puller should have their hands on these services and in his determination to help the under privileged Sumant Kaul opened new offices in Naraina Vihar, East of Kailash, Noida and exclusive Airtel Showrooms in Okhla Phase 2 and Kamla nagar in New Delhi and in Maharashtra and created a network of more than 300 dealers across the country
He introduced schemes to subsidise mobile phones and incoming/ outgoing calls. Giving cheques to telecom operators to be used by customers for Free incoming calls and Re 1 outgoing calls when the rate for outgoing and incoming calls was Rs 16.84, Sumant Kaul made Incoming calls free for a considerable period of time for the general public in 1997-98 in his area of operation, while it was officially done by the government only in 2003. Many people thought at that time that the operators were giving the incoming calls free where as the same as available only in the network of Hitech cellular & Paging services p ltd under the stewardship of Sumant Kant Kaul. He even initiated the distribution of diamond pendants, scooters, holiday vouchers, ray ban glasses, and free mobile phones to encourage people in Delhi and Maharashtra for subscribing to Airtel and BPL Cellular US West now known as Vodafone Idea.
This led the public to prepone their decision which played an instrumental role in the Telecom boom in India which ultimately effected the global economy as with the rising spending power of India's middle and lower middle class which in turn generated employment for several Indians as well as led to increase in per capital national income & GDP.
Never give up on your dreams, seeing the hurdles on the way to success, Sumant says, “If you are having a difficult situation to deal with while you are pursuing your dreams, do not stop midway considering yourself unlucky. At times, life gives you lemons, instead of squinting your eyes on the sourness learn to make lemonade out of it and carry it along your way to triumph. Due to lack of resources or opportunities, you should never stop dreaming or working towards your passion. Remember that it is imagination that ignites creation.”
Sumant Kaul gave his 3 success mantras, one you should always have a dream and you should dream big, the bigger the dream, your chances of being successful also increases. That dream should always have an intent and a mission with a vision of helping people. Second mantra is to find and take guidance from a mentor who himself is successful in any field and third the most important is your commitment and word of honour.
Sumant Kaul says he was able to keep his commitment and word to Sunil Mittal and Samuel Selva kumar President BPL Cellular ltd in 1990s whom Sumant met in Bengaluru after his successful stint in Delhi circle with Airtel because of the rigorous practice of Samadhi Meditation which his mother Smt. Kanta Kaul and Guru Shri Kashi Nath Koul taught him and also through practice of Judo learnt from Sensei Rajiv Vats and Sensei Morio Suganami achieving Black Belt and winning Gold Medal in All India judo championship and Prof Jigaro Kano International Judo championship against Sri Lanka.
He attributes while everyone was struggling with the COVID -19 virus, this mindful meditation took him to positive energy, wellness and helped him and many of his friends and students during the course of the pandemic. Positive energy will help people heal their inner virus and with a strong electromagnetic field and positive aura all outside viruses, parasites, bacteria’s who come as microbes or in forms business, financial or parasitical relationships will go away. All of them have one common energy. It is due to the information inside us, we attract parasites and viruses as well as people who are like parasites." He says, “As we all are aware, COVID 19 has been very difficult for the middle class and underprivileged population of the world. All countries are battling not only the virus but also struggling to make their ends meet. It is high time for people to come to peace with the negative energy that is prevailing inside us, which also includes the human’s desire of war and to conquer other countries through Tyranny and Terror. The improper Zeal to show their superiority over others which creates an ecological imbalance which creates of the difficult situation that we humans are facing today
He emphasised that while we do physical exercises yoga, aerobics for our physical body, it is mind that creates all the issues in life including the physical body and everyone should start practice the right process of samadhi meditation which will bring them right result. Succeeding over negative energy will bring us to a state of calmness and peace which will radiate in every one around the globe
He says, I believe that COVID-19 is exactly teaching humanity to raise their level of consciousness and harness the positive energy around us, which will help us to understand that we do not need to battle and beat anyone including the virus COVID 19, but we need to get ourselves vaccinated and inculcate positive energy though this meditation and we need to heal our inner virus for the outer virus to be healed.”
Sumant lauds the efforts of all Heads of the governments of the world particularly Indian Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi, Prime Minister of UAE His excellency Sheikh Mohammad and President of UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for their exemplary leadership in motivating the Medical and Para Medical services to do a stupendous job
Sumant Kaul has been using these techniques of meditation as a businessman and also during the start of his career working with the world’s largest engine manufacturing company Cummins Ltd as their engineer and later as their Manager where he used this Samadhi Meditation and technology to Predict an engine failure which is the prime mover of Dumpers ,Dozers, Excavators, Cranes and even Generators used in captive power plants which are used in Nation building making Dams, Highways ,Bridges, SkyRise Buildings and Captive Power Plants in factories . Any down time would effect the Production thus the economy of the country
He learned the precision that is required in the field. His endeavours working with laudable business tycoons got him the hands-on experience to start his own business and land various prominent contracts with various Ministries under which came the Prime Minister’s Office , Parliament House, Border security force, central reserve police force, Nuclear Research Lab, CBI, Police Headquarters, Various hospitals and courts and Tihar Jail in New Delh, Indian Railways and Air India among many others
Sumant Kant Kaul has aced every opportunity that has been presented his way. With his effective approaches in his choice of domains, the man has made a difference and brought a ball game change not only in telecom but also the wellness industry.