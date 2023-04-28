The Mentor of Hindutva “Aniket Dey’s Latest Novel on Shri. Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Head of the RSS

New Delhi (India), April 28: The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India has given his consent for the launch of the novel "The Mentor of Hindutva", which narrates the life of Shri. Mohan Madhukar Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The e-cover of the novel was launched on 27th April 2023, and the book is expected to launch in English edition in the month of September 2023.
Shri. Mohan Bhagwat Ji has been instrumental in furthering the core tenets of Hindutva in the 21st Century. As the Head of the RSS, he has advocated a balance between tradition and modernity and has considerably advanced. The Hindu thought, both within the community as well as to other religious groups. His framing of Hindutva as a Philosophy that is synonymous with the idea of Bharat has resonated with many people. This book emphasises Bhagwat ji’s role in establishing a clear link between ancient Hindu Culture and modern India through the principle of “Unity in Diversity”.
The novel is to be launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi in the August presence of Shri. Mohan Bhagwat Ji and other dignitaries of the country in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Copies of this Novel will be available in Hindi translation for its readers.
The launch of this book is highly anticipated, as it is expected to shed light on the life and contributions of Shri. Mohan Bhagwat Ji is a highly influential leader in Indian politics. The book will be made available worldwide by Oxford Books and will be circulated among all leading book houses for wide publication.
Speaking on the occasion, Aniket Dey, the author of the book, said, "It has been a great privilege to write about the life of Shri. Mohan Bhagwat Ji. His contributions to the Hindutva movement and his vision of a modern India that is rooted in its ancient culture and values are truly inspiring. I hope this book will help readers understand the nuances of Hindutva and its relevance in contemporary times."
The launch of "The Mentor of Hindutva" is expected to attract a wide audience of readers who are interested in Indian politics, culture, and history. The book is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the Hindu thought and its contribution to the idea of Bharat.
The English edition of the novel is expected to be available for purchase from September 2023 in leading bookstores and online platforms.
Aniket Dey is an accomplished author and Member of the Government in India. He is currently a Full-Time Member of the North East Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs and has been a part of the Think Tank of the Niti Aayog, Government of India. Aniket has served in various positions within the government and is currently pursuing his passion for Cyber Security for the government at various stages. He has previously authored two novels, "The Three Tales" and "The Night Life of Power Corridors," which have been well-received by readers. With his latest novel, "The Mentor of Hindutva," Aniket has delved into the life and philosophy of Shri. Mohan Bhagwat, the Head of the RSS, has provided valuable insights into the Hindu culture and the concept of Bharat. His extensive experience in government and his passion for writing has made him a prominent figure in the literary and political scene in India.
