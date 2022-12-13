The mind behind the book 'Real Rich' - Atul Goel, MD – Goel Ganga Group

Pune, December 13: Goel Ganga Group is a name associated with quality and on-time delivery. With years of consistently delivering landmark projects across the city of Pune, the company has raised the bar of excellence for real estate properties, garnering enormous trust from its customers. The company has firmly established itself as one of Pune's leading real estate developers.
The team at Goel Ganga Group takes pride in itself for carrying out real estate projects that are holistically sound with the mix of both comfort and style. Let’s hear what Mr. Atul Goel, MD - Goel Ganga Group, has to share about his experience in real estate and his book which is paving the path for many young minds wanting to get into real estate.
1. How do you look at your journey in the real estate industry? How did you evolve in all these years?
I consider myself an engineer by training, an entrepreneur by instinct and a nation-builder by intent. As a second-generation aspiring entrepreneur, I was always interested in deeply understanding my family business. Working as a part-time engineer and then as a trainee engineer on construction sites at the beginning of my career helped in creating a solid foundation in the real estate industry. Over the passing decades, there were opportunities that I handled in all stages of the real estate development lifecycle – from research to land surveys to land acquisition; from product planning, competitive analysis and compliances to architecture and landscaping; from finance to legal to liaisoning to policy-making to sales and marketing, right through to after-sales support. It is with this amalgamation of experiences that I have been able to conceptualize, develop and deliver various passion projects.
2. What are the key projects of Real rich - getting real about real estate promoted by Goel Ganga Group's projects that are in the pipeline. Tell us about your achievements as a company?
We are working primarily on mid-sized residential and also luxury residential projects. We are also working on some commercial and retail infrastructure projects. We are also building some very interesting infrastructure in the education vertical. Mid-sized and luxury residential, retail infrastructure and education – those, I would say, are our key primary areas of focus. Our greatest achievement is that we have, as on date, completed and delivered more than 100 projects comprising both residential and commercial as well as infrastructure, with many new ongoing projects.
3. How did your book Real Rich -Getting real about real estate came into reality? What was your inspiration behind it.
I have always been very passionate about the industry. And I think it is very important to create powerful conversations about real estate that are rooted in transparency. I always wanted to consolidate my thoughts in a book for aspiring youngsters to learn from it. It was the need of the hour to make people understand that real estate has moved beyond traditional belief and is now a career option for everyone. This book inspires everyone interested in building true, sustainable wealth for themselves and their families. It gives sellers and buyers irrefutable reasons to get off the fence and take action that will serve them well. The secret to getting rich lies here in a crowded market like the one we have now.
4. What all leanings have you incorporated in your book that can help the readers?
Real Rich is a quick, compelling book that can change the way people understand, engage with, and benefit from real estate. This book is for everyone interested in building true, long-term, sustainable wealth for themselves and their families. It will prompt you to rethink some fundamental beliefs and stereotypes, but most importantly, it will assist you in developing a workable roadmap for your future. Encompassed with decades of real estate expertise, learning from allied fields of history, psychology and economics it tells real-life stories from regular people who have made real estate work for them. This is an important book for the industry at large. But it is critical for those who want to learn how to make their and their families’ lives rich in the true sense of the term. Armed with critical information on new concepts like free money, for instance, this book is a daily guide to thinking and doing right in real estate.
5. Please speak about the technological advancements that are happening in the industry.
Various technological advancements in real estate have brought about ease, efficiency and transparency in the buying/selling transactions as well as in the relationship between buyers and sellers. These advancements have made it possible for a buyer to be sitting in any part of the world to review, analyze, compare, validate various properties in India, and make a purchase with a single click. The VR/AR technologies used by real estate technology start-ups has made the online property search experience so effective, exciting, and convenient. Drones have revolutionized the industry with efficient and budget-friendly aerial pictures to create a better virtual experience. Real estate drones are providing compelling and dynamic images of otherwise inaccessible areas.
