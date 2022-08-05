The National Bulletin (TNB) appoints Mrs. Nazia as the new MD

New Delhi (India), 8 Aug 22 : The National Bulletin, News Website Registered as the M/S. News TNB Private Limited (Formally known as TNB) has appointed Mrs. Nazia as the Managing Director for its operations. She takes on this role from 1st Aug 2022.
Nazia has worked with such assignments, including National and Multinational Corporations. In addition to its field operations, she also advises on a whole range of News investigation and alsoshe is a legal advisory.
The National Bulletin featured under the Google top stories and Google news section this week beating the top publications of India. TNB brings you news in the fields prominently but not limited to Politics, Crime, Entertainment, Business, and Sports, currently it also added the web story page in the news portal. We know people want credible journalism amidst umpteen noise and we’re here to deliver that. The National Bulletin stands out in terms of its independent voice and coverage.
The highly reliable news broadcaster has a reputation for bringing original news content from all nooks and corners of the state and nation from trusted sources. The National Bulletin news digital platform is updated with Live TV, Breaking news, the latest news, and trending stories from all across the country, The credible news portal offers a totally rich digital news experience. There is in-depth journalism without any distortion in all segments
Moreover, The National Bulletin news channel and news website is free. Being one of the most trusted news brands, it aims to provide users free access to the LIVE news channel over the internet. Users can keep track of the day's hottest stories with its YouTube Channel, who want to be informed and aware of things happening around them, and sometimes we take them along with us for rides, adventures, and exploring places we believe you’d appreciate. You can follow The National Bulletin’s Facebook Page, Twitter, and Instagram handle to get your daily dose of desired information with a mere scroll. We are here to bring a revolution in the Digital Media Industry with our unconventional, courageous, and accurate articulations.
Directors of TNB Mr. Syed Mashkur Hussain says, Delhi/NCR-based The National Bulletin was registered on 22 April 2021, and we are delighted to see it growing exponentially.