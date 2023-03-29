The Need for Decentralized and Permissionless Stablecoins After the BUSD Debacle

Stablecoins have become an incredibly reliable vessel to store value and conduct transactions over blockchain networks. Despite their ever-increasing usage, they also come with their own share of issues. Such troubles with stablecoins don’t come as a surprise, especially given that cryptocurrencies are still a developing breed of assets. Nevertheless, the massive market capitalization within the crypto sphere, makes these concerns felt at large across the crypto community.
The BUSD debacle in recent times was one such concern that brought up conversations about centralized stablecoins across crypto communities. Moreover, it reflects the need for decentralization at every level in the crypto ecosystem, including stablecoin issuance.
What Happened With BUSD?
BUSD, short for Binance USD, has been one of the popular centralized stablecoins on the Ethereum network. Although branded with the Binance tag, BUSD was issued and managed by Paxos Trust Company – a well-known issuer of centralized stablecoins.
Centralized stablecoins are ideally backed by reserves equivalent to their value in circulation. These reserves often consist of cash and cash-like instruments. This is precisely how BUSD, and others can maintain their pegs to the dollar or other assets.
However, Paxos has come under fire recently by financial regulators such as the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and NYDFS (New York State Department of Financial Services) for not conducting prudent risk management assessments and timely audits of the assets underlying its Binance branded stablecoin. The regulators have, thus, instructed Paxos to stop minting and issuing new BUSD tokens into circulation.
Additionally, BUSD was spoken about widely in January 2023 because of reports stating that a wrapped version of BUSD used on blockchains like BNB Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Polygon was severely undercollateralized at times. The wrapped stablecoin, known as Binance-Peg BUSD, maintains its parity with the US dollar by being backed by Ethereum-based BUSD in a 1:1 ratio.
But the Binance-Peg BUSD stablecoins in circulation exceeded the BUSD reserves by over a billion dollars on two different occasions. This caused the wrapped stablecoin’s peg to fluctuate, putting user funds in jeopardy.
For clarity’s sake, Binance-Peg BUSD is operated by Binance and not Paxos – the fact remained obscured until recently, making it seem that the regulated Paxos issued the wrapped BUSD too. The process Binance employs to mint Binance-Peg BUSD also remains obscured.
So, it doesn’t come as a surprise when incidents surrounding the integrity of centralized stablecoin reserves get reported. The whole point of blockchain decentralization is to overcome centralization hurdles.
Moreover, the Binance-Peg BUSD fiasco gave more impetus for regulators to put a halt to the asset that backs its value – Paxos issued BUSD. The lack of transparency and the dodgy practices adopted by centralized stablecoin issuers have allowed decentralized stablecoins to witness a mass influx of users.
Need for Decentralized Stablecoins
Decentralized and permissionless stablecoins are truly transparent forms of stablecoins as all their functions remain on-chain. It helps overcome certain issues prevalent with centralized stablecoins by preventing individual entities from controlling them while providing secure storage of value. It also provides users with a way to verify whether it has sufficient reserves always backing them.
Moreover, such stablecoins rely solely on robust smart contracts that automate processes like minting assets and regulating their supply, based on programmed parameters. The code being open source can be inspected by anyone who chooses to check the integrity of the issuing platform. The processes governing centralized stablecoins though are often private.
While some purely algorithmic decentralized stablecoins have their fair share of shortcomings as witnessed with the implosion of Terra, others can be more efficient. Specifically, decentralized stablecoins using collateralized debt positions (CDPs) to back their value have always been widely used.
Stable value assets like DAI rely on CDPs to maintain their peg against US dollar or any other traditional asset. DAI is issued as a loan against cryptocurrency collateral which acts as reserves backing the asset’s value. The issued assets are generally overcollateralized as a safety measure against crypto volatility, ensuring the stablecoin maintains value by preventing crashing collateral from de-pegging it from the dollar
Although CDPs offer solutions to the issues prevalent with centralized stablecoins, over-collateralization of these stablecoins breeds capital inefficiency. Users lock in more value than they take out in the form of stablecoins.
Davos Protocol – Bringing Transparency and Efficiency to Stablecoins
This is where the revolutionary Davos Protocol is making a difference. It brings to users a decentralized, permissionless, and transparent stable asset that simultaneously makes over-collateralization capital efficient.
Davos Protocol issues DAVOS Stable Assets that allow holders taking out CDPs to accrue 7-9% APY. They can do so by staking the stable assets and providing liquidity in the protocol’s liquidity pools. The protocol uses liquid staking platforms to allow user collateral to draw yields that are ultimately utilized to reward DAVOS liquidity providers.
Presently, users can provide collateral in the form of MATIC tokens to acquire capital-efficient DAVOS Stable Assets. DAVOS is doing away with the drawbacks of centralized stablecoins, rolling in a new generation of decentralized stablecoins that bring astounding benefits and use cases without depending on any single entity or centralized structure.
