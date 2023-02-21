February 21: Art has always been an important part of human culture, serving as a means of expression, storytelling, and preserving cultural heritage. With the rise of digital technology, creating and sharing art has become easier than ever, leading to a massive influx of content available online. However, with this abundance of content also comes an increasing amount of fake or unauthentic art, which dilutes the value and importance of truly original and meaningful works of artists like Anil CS Rao.
Anil C.S. Rao:
Anil C.S. Rao is a renowned entrepreneur, engineer, and philanthropist who is also the founder of Hiro Comics, a company that brings art and creativity to life through comic books and graphic novels. Anil C.S. Rao has a strong appreciation for art and a deep understanding of its importance in our lives and has resorted to making sure he inspires more artists to come out to the limelight.
Anil C.S. Rao believes that art has the power to evoke emotions, spark imagination, and convey important messages in a way that is both captivating and memorable. He has used this passion for art to create Hiro Comics, a company that is dedicated to using the medium of comics and graphic novels to bring stories and ideas to life. Through this company, Anil C.S. Rao is working to make art accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages, encouraging them to engage with their creativity and imagination.
Why is The Never-Ending Passion Towards Art?
Art is also important to Anil C.S. Rao because of the role it plays in education and personal growth. He believes that engaging with art and creativity can help individuals to develop critical thinking skills, increase their emotional intelligence, and understand complex ideas in a more accessible way. Additionally, Anil C.S. Rao is committed to using art and comics as a tool for promoting social change and making a positive impact in the world.
Through his work with Hiro Comics, he is bringing art and creativity to life, encouraging individuals to engage with their imagination, and promoting social change through the power of comics and graphic novels. Anil C.S. Rao's commitment to art and its potential to impact the world is a testament to his passion and dedication to making a difference.
Emma Dress: An Entrepreneurial Venture with A Vision Of High Magnitude:
Anil C.S. Rao, in 2003, established the LLC "Emma Dress" to import "khadi" cloth-based women's garments and traditional Indian accessories from India to the United States. The "khadi" was procured from small-scale silk mills located in Pochampalli, near Hyderabad.
Anil had previously pursued a part-time study in fashion at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, New York City, in 1991 while working as an engineer for the City of New York. However, due to his full-time job, he was unable to make substantial progress in the trade and chose to discontinue his studies.
Years later, in 2004, Anil resumed his interest in fashion and designed garments, with the assistance of NIFT Hyderabad students, while collaborating with local small-scale businesses in Hyderabad for the production process. The accessories were also locally sourced in Hyderabad.
Anil's ultimate goal was inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and E.F. Schumacher, who was to rent a small stall or store at the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland during the summer months in the United States and spend the rest of the year in India to work on new designs. Even with a concept that was noble and good with its approach, the business was severely impacted due to the high logistical dependence and Import of US custom prices, ultimately leading to shutting down the business.
Comics That Turned Everything Around:
But with a never-dying passion for art, Anil turned towards comics and graphic novels. They proved to be a budget-friendly way for him to let out his storytelling abilities.
Anil is currently working on a graphic novel titled "The Contractor & The Engineer." The story revolves around a young Indian-American engineer who lives and works in NYC. He agrees to an arranged marriage with a woman he has never met. As the date for his new wife to arrive approaches, he begins to flirt with several other women, including his therapist, neighbor, and colleague. The graphic novel explores themes of freedom, free will, and the pursuit of happiness.
What Persistence Towards Passion Looks Like:
Anil's journey from an electrical engineer to a graphic novelist is a testament to the power of following one's passions. He found a way to express his creativity and imagination through comics and graphic novels and is now using this platform to tell the stories that he has been longing to tell for so long. Through his work, Anil is inspiring others to pursue their passions and find fulfillment in their creative pursuits.