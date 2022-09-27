The new kid on the block: Android shopping app Temu

takes the top spot
In just two weeks after launching its online marketplace for value shoppers in the US, Temu became the most popular Android shopping app. As of Sept. 17, SensorTower, which tracks mobile data, classified the e-commerce app as the top shopping app on Google Play Store. According to the ranking, Temu looks strong among American consumers. Temu launched its online marketplace in September 2022, offering consumers a variety of products at affordable prices.
Each day, thousands of items are added to the marketplace, which covers 15 product categories. "Having a wide product catalog at affordable prices means more shoppers," Jacob Cooke, CEO of online marketing and e-commerce firm WPIC, told the press in a tweet. I'm especially interested in learning how PDD can provide a US-wide buying experience for Temu.
Temu, a newcomer to US e-commerce, is expected to leverage the network of logistics partners and vendors built up over the years by Pinduoduo, its sister company. It has built a global community of over 11 million merchants and processed 61 billion orders in 2021 alone. Customers' living standards are improved through its emphasis on value-for-money products.
Pinduoduo was named the "fastest-growing internet company in the world" in 2018 by Goldman Sachs. Although Temu is a new player, Pinduduo's strong network of suppliers allows it to secure products at the best prices. Consumers are facing inflation at multi-year highs, and rising interest rates, and companies are warning of recession as the US retail industry heads into the holiday season. as a result of our sister company, Temu has access to deep product sourcing and execution expertise. our customers will enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience because of this."
For its grand opening, Temu is offering sitewide discounts and free shipping. The Halloween Special Countdown is among its first themed campaigns, which features pumpkin lanterns, spooky costumes, and pet dresses, most priced under $10. As grocery and gas prices rise, 70% of US consumers are cutting back on retail purchases to cover rising costs. After allocating for food, shelter, and fuel, US consumers have drastically reduced their buying power by 12% over the last two years.
in this recent holiday forecast, AlixPartners co-global co-head of the retail practice, Joel Bines, concluded that because consumers are worried about inflation and recession, as a result they'll hold out for deals and won't buy even as retailers struggle with their own inflation.
Temu's e-commerce service features a wide array of products, from hair clips to dresses, at hard-to-beat prices.