The next Big thing in the Fashion industry ! An interview with the Fashion Model Pramath Bhat

Pramath Bhat Is a Indian fashion Model who is a Mechanical Engineer & also the one who has pursued various international certified course like DJing ,graphic designing much more , from the top class Institutation.
He is known for his work perfection carrying the dashing style with dedication, decency & patience as he always tells with these three qualities one can survive,achieve every goal & accomplish there Dreams in any field. I feel that many people these days aspire to be a model. Because modelling is financially rewarding and also provide many other benefits like popular name tag,fame,stardom; many find the profession is quite exciting and people belonging to fashion industry enjoy the different experiences, while exploring new cultures,countries, meeting new people across and most importantly being part of the fashion industry.Being in the Glamour world is not as easy as it looks from outside one will have to be ready to face the competition, ppreciation,criticism at every step of the work.
Pramath Bhat is also known as Pramath star.
Apart from being a model Pramath bhat is a organizer, model trainer & choreographer the one who has made his mark at the regional,national & international level.
Being a fashion model which alternative career options one can have in the fashion industry?
Apart from being a fashion model , one can pursue various careers in the fashion industry, including the following:
Fashion Model to Fashion Designer or a stylist :
For a fashion model which can be a one of the great choice for expanding one's career. While income always varies by location, Designer, and skill, one can earn a decent salary having a good communication skill as it plays a huge role .I feel that it’s one of the important skill that everyone should have irrespective of fields because to present ourself with a good communication skill one can always showcase themselves in the best way. The number of job opportunities in this field was expected to increase by 3% from 2018 to 2024.
Fashion Model to for the Promotions of the products :
These days you come across where Models are hired by retail or wholesale stores, advertising firms or branding agencies to promote a product or service, such as food,vehicles,cosmetics products or clothing brands. Models with a high school ,diploma and sales experience are preferred. The number of job opportunities in this field was expected to increase by 5% from 2018 to 2025.