The NFT brand, Kenkyo’s founders believe humility keeps an individual grounded.

NFT program centering around human values aims to create reward programs for the holders
May 6: Exclusive communities are forming within the NFT crypto space. With different motives and goals, they seek to provide real value and security in the crypto community. They take their craft very seriously and have made their mark in their respective communities. One such project that is surfacing is Kenkyo. With 777 unique NFTs, Kenkyo seeks to take the community to the next level of innovation by building a separate community for its users.
Kenkyo is not for everyone; instead, it is for those who seek to work together to build something useful, valuable, and secure. Kenkyo will bridge the gap for those who want to contribute their time, skills, and ideas. The core values that drive this project are humility and tenacity. Kenkyo's founders are all earnest individuals who have been involved in various projects that have fallen apart due to a lack of humility and perseverance.
Kenkyo wants you to help us build a brilliant community with an emphasis on security and transparency. The NFTs are on a non-public sale and can be purchased only by handpicking. Kenkyo is also collaborating with Tasty bones, Karafuru, and more to build a robust ecosystem of NFTs. Kenkyo is also planning on building a very thriving community that revolves around spreading the words humanly values and humility.
Kenkyo's collaboration with successful NFT projects such as Karafuru and Tasty bones has enabled them to build a strong community. Kenkyo has also partnered with The Doodle Community. Kenkyo's founders are seeking to develop a community of humble individuals who are willing to build something which can stand the test of time.
One of the most substantial and exciting aspects of Kenkyo NFT is its utilities. Loyalties in the form of a reward program will be distributed to users based on their contributions to the community. Also, a board of excellent professionals known as an elite alpha team will respond exclusively to only holders of Kenkyo NFTs.
According to the founder, they are striving towards propagating the idea of humbleness and are aiming to work with the top NFT and blockchain developers to make Kenkyo's vision a reality. Humbleness is the most crucial factor that makes Kenkyo different from other NFT projects. The three founders of Kenkyo have made it clear that humility is at the core of every interaction within their community.
The Kenkyo team is highly ambitious, and they hope to improve upon the community all over again. Kenkyo founders are open to suggestions given by their users. They value their time and effort in creating a great project which will encourage more people to work towards building a solid community. With an emphasis on humility, tenacity, and creativity, the Kenkyo team hopes to bridge the gap between the crypto world and the real world.