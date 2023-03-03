The Opinionated Indian is the site to visit for the latest Bollywood and celebrity gossip

The Blind Items section on the portal shares exclusive and reliable gossip and updates about top celebs.
Mumbai: Want to know what your favourite Bollywood celebrities are up to? Who is in and who is out of a particular celeb circle? What are the latest celebrity linkups? What is happening in the personal lives of the who’s who of Bollywood? The Opinionated Indian is the one place where you can get the latest gossip, information and much more about Bollywood actors and other celebrities.
“Most people are interested in Bollywood and Bollywood celebrity gossip. The problem is that in today’s age, when social media has proliferated and so many portals have sprung up, it is difficult to find everything in one place. theopinionatedindian.com is the simple solution to this problem as it provides the latest gossip about the biggest names in Bollywood,” said Purvi Beria, Sr. Editor of theopinionatedindian.com.
While The Opinionated Indian covers celebrity gossip in detail and is the best source for the same, it also offers much much more, including news and views from Bollywood, the latest scoops from the world of glamour and entertainment, interviews with Bollywood biggies, and much more.
The Opinionated Indian also has a popular section with the name Blind Items, which picks up vaguely written celebrity gossip items from newspaper and entertainment portals and decodes them for its readers.
“Very often, readers of newspaper and entertainment websites are left wondering about the celebrities the gossip is about. Though I have been following celebrities and their personal lives closely for a decade, even then, I find it difficult to figure out who the celebrities in the blind items are. This was the inspiration behind the Blind Items section. It is written based on exclusive and reliable blind items and gossip sourced from our sources and informers in the industry,” Purvi said further.
Apart from Bollywood, glamour and entertainment, theopinionatedindian.com also covers news and updates related to popular topics such as fashion, travel, beauty, health, technology, and many more.