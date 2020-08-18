The Pandemic Journey of ClickOnCare: 2020 Milestones

The year 2020 which still has four months left, moved with a confusing velocity - full of new experiences as it brought upon us the New Normal but ClickOnCare with its adaptability and perseverance to Care was able to achieve some amazing triumphs.
It has not been an easy year for any of us, from economic backdrops to potential stress and nationwide lockdown, we embraced it all and adjusted ourselves, molding a way of living with the COVID Pandemic.
The most important task for any company or organization was to understand these changes and reciprocate the same in their business models. Big giants to SME’s and Startups all went standstill with the adverse effects of the ongoing situation and started the tiresome process of business adjustments and re-alignment, for the required situations.
ClickOnCare had a stronghold with this as it integrated its thought process and understanding and was able to change the onerous situation. Understanding the need, it modified itself into an Essential Products Hub, living to its value of Care for All, realigned its inventory overnight to prioritize the need for families with infants and adults followed by Hygiene & Sanitary essentials.
The New Normal guided new customer behavior along with it - People were now switching to online shopping amidst the ongoing fear and lockdown.
This brought ClickOnCare a threshold of new brands in Sanitization, Personal Care and Intimate Care categories like Cavin Kare- Bacto, Nyle, Reckitt Benkiser – Dettol & Enfamil, Bella, Himalaya etc... in its arsenal. By establishing Hyperlocal & National Logistics Partnerships like Dunzo & Delhivery on board to its Existing Logistics Network for uninterpreted delivery of care, COC started doorstep step delivery starting from its Home Ground Bengaluru - Delivery within 2-6 Working Hours to Pan India Delivery within 7 days followed by International Deliveries as well and was able to fulfil the Indian need of sudden care.
This enabled ClickOnCare in reaching a milestone of 50 lakh+ Customers during the Covid times, Pan India and Internationally.
This Milestone along with ClickOnCare's dedicated efforts earned its Founder & CEO, Akshat Malik, The Indian Achievers Award 2020 for Healthcare Excellence in recognition of outstanding and professional achievements and inspiring social contributions in the society.
The Award represents the strength of each COC Warrior who stood out as a champion in the mere race against survival, claiming it as their turf with just another day of 'Delivering Care for All'.
Shedding light on these milestones Akshat Malik explains, "There is nothing more gratifying than seeing your efforts come to play and being recognized for it. How our efforts and dedication is making a positive change in society, gives us a sense of satisfaction. We as a nation will eventually overcome this ongoing situation but the Care should never Stop and will Never Stop."
About ClickOnCare
ClickOnCare is a Trademarked Health and Wellness Brand Servicing Domestic and International Markets. Trusted by Millions of Customers, Thousands of Doctors and Hundreds of Celebrities, it is the Single Largest Online Skin, Hair, Nutrition & Essential Store in India with delivery across the World.
