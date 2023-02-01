The potential impact of the recession on talent acquisition

The world stands divided on whether 2023 will mark the advent of recession or provide a cautionary stance against the same. Reports by the Wall Street Journal suggest it is likely to be the former, with some big names pointing towards the same. For instance, as per Barclays, 2023 will be one of the worst years for the world economy in four decades with an adverse impact on talent acquisition, while Fidelity believes a ‘hard landing’ is unavoidable for developed and developing economies alike.
Recession is the antithesis of expansion. It refers to a market situation wherein the economic situation of a marketplace comes to sub-par levels, if not to a grinding halt. To add to this, there is a significant decline in currency exchange and other economic activities, employment recession, stock prices going down, and the economy going into a conservative mode, i.e., people holding onto their cash.
On the other hand, talent acquisition is defined as the strategic exercise to attract the best talent in the market. It has become an important matter for many established companies and startups. This is further exacerbated by the rising tides of a recession that is likely to be on the cards for the Indian and global markets alike.
By November 2023, Statista projected a 38.06% chance that the United States will fall into another economic recession. This is a significant increase from the projection of the preceding month, where the probability came to 26.03%.
Big companies such as Meta, Amazon, DoorDash, and Intel Corp have already started letting go of their workforce, and in time, many other organizations are likely to follow this practice. Reducing its workforce has always been the top choice for many companies to cut costs, causing employee recession.
The startup ecosystem may not provide respite in a recessionary stance either. With the rising interest rates by top federal banks, the funding winter has already set in for most new and old startups. Most startups have either ceased their operations or hibernated to conserve their cash flow, thus, also reducing the availability of jobs in the recession.
If this was not enough, the news of a new variant of Coronavirus this year has added to the current concerns about the possibility of a recession. While the days of a strict lockdown are way behind us, the possibility of some restrictions cannot be ruled out. For the past few days, China has been infamously in the news for the same.
Despite the chain of layoffs by big corporate names, hiring in recession at various levels has yet to stop completely. Each company is fighting for its survival in 2023. For example, companies like Amazon, Adobe, Facebook, and Swiggy have laid off employees, but other enterprises like PayPal, Microsoft, and Duolingo are still hiring for critical job roles.
As iterated earlier, talent acquisition is a strategic exercise and will always be rigorous. Optimizing talent management in difficult times like those that lie ahead will require newer, out-of-the-box practices that offer a higher output-input ratio.
Some useful practices include:
Focus on quality hiring rather than quantity
The foremost talent strategy for the conglomerates will be to hire a lesser pool of talent with exceptional skills to facilitate talent management in a recession. While this would mean a limit on bulk hiring, for the time being, it would entail a promise that the company will likely withstand the tides of a recessionary year.
The focus will be on attracting talent with stronger core key skills and competencies likely to keep the business afloat. As per a Harvard study, upon analyzing data from 4,700 companies across the last three recessions, it was found that 9% came out of the crises. These companies did cut back — but selectively.
Remote and affordable hiring
Remote work has significantly increased since COVID-19. It offers a favorable situation for both employees and employers. Remote work helps surpass geographical limitations for employers who can bring in the best talent for business at an affordable cost. The employees, on the contrary, find solace in the fact that they can work out of their comfort zone.
Explore in-house talent
It is always a wise decision to engage the promising talent available in-house. With guidance and mentorship, they can be taught newer skills that can immensely help both parties.
Leverage technology in talent acquisition
Technology has enabled businesses to scale their efforts and expand to new frontiers. Applicant tracking systems (ATS) have helped automate and simplify the hiring process to a limited timeframe. With many options in the market, companies can set up appropriate screening stages, including employment assessment, to select top talent.
As Siddhartha Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mercer | Mettl, rightly said, “Five years back, people were unaware of technology tools available for assessment. Now, every talent acquisition firm has some sort of tool. If you don’t, you will be considered historic.”
High inflation, rising interest rates, and lack of funding will alter the hiring season this year. However, hiring in a recession will not entirely freeze; it will only be on a limited scale. The qualities of resilience and steadfastness will be tested by companies and job seekers alike. Optimizing one's skills and competencies is the way ahead.
