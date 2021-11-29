The Real-Life Business Uses for Math Skills

Few academic subjects are as useful in a real-life business setting as mathematics is. How can a solid grasp of math help you to carve out a worthwhile career in different areas?
The Careers Where Math Is Needed
The list of jobs for which you need good mathematical knowledge is long and varied: from bank staff to developers, and from data analysts to economists, it is probably more difficult to come up with a list of careers where math isn’t needed.
Since there are so many areas that require a maths background, it isn’t easy to calculate an average salary or otherwise put a number on the financial benefits to be gained from learning this subject at an advanced level. However, it can be said that the likes of data scientists, actuaries, and statisticians are among the math-focused professionals with the most earning power.
Yet, these skills are also needed in more modestly-paid positions such as cashiers and store assistants. A lack of math skills will seriously limit the number of careers you can consider, or could stop you from progressing once you enter a role.
A Look at the Global Mathematics Software Market
Recent growth seen in the global mathematical software market shows how important it is to be able to understand and manipulate complex numbers. Tools such as statistical packages, mathematical modeling, and problem-solving software are all in greater demand than ever before.
Many of the jobs we have looked at require the worker to understand these tools and use them on a daily basis. Free tools worth checking also include the likes of Microsoft Mathematics and CompliCalc, which cover many of the most common functions. Nonetheless, you can’t simply rely on using tools like this to do the job for you, as you still need to know which figures to put in and how to interpret the data that comes back. What these pieces of software do is save you time by carrying out tasks like working out complex calculations speedily.
How Can You Improve Your Math Skills?
If you studied math a few years ago, or never studied it at as high a level as you would have liked to, there are a number of ways of improving your skills to the level needed in the current jobs market.
One method is to look for online tutorials. You will find a range of YouTube videos covering different aspects of this subject, although the fact that you can only watch without asking questions means they have fairly limited value unless you are looking for answers to a specific question.
A more interactive approach is generally suited to most people, with the likes of an online math tutors platform providing a way of learning that is highly flexible. You choose the teacher that you think meets your requirements and then arrange one-to-one classes at times that suit you. Naturally, finding the time to practice and hone your numbers skills is another effective way of ensuring that you carry on improving. If you can take on more math-oriented tasks at work this could be hugely beneficial for your career by adding to your relevant experience.
What about trying a hobby that includes math and numbers? Coding, woodworking, and model building are a few of the activities where you can practice while having fun at the same time. Chess and puzzles like Sudoku offer the chance to enjoy working with numbers in different ways, while you could search for math-based puzzles online too.
Learning math is fun for some people but not for others. If you want to build a career around this subject, finding a way to enjoy working with numbers will make it a lot easier.