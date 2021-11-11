The Rise of Board Games in India

According to the global statistical report of 2019, the board games market size was estimated to be around 13-billion USD. The board game market is likely to touch a CAGR of 9% per year for the period 2019–2025. According to statistics, the board game market is likely to gross over $8.5-billion by this year's end. Board games are for everyone, irrespective of their age, gender or proficiency level.
In the context of India, board games have always been a part of our rich heritage and glorious history. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for board games has surged like never before.
Ludo, one of the most popular board games, was introduced to the British in the 1950s. Earlier, this game was known as Pachisi game, and has its origin since the time of Mahabharata era. Some of the latest historical evidence also pointed out how board games like Ludo, Chess and Carrom have been part of India even during the Indus Valley Civilization.
Traditional board games like Ludo, Snakes & Ladders, and Chess are still in much demand these days. Ludo was also recently in news for a brand new film with the same title released on NETFLIX OTT. The entire plot of the story was based on this game.
The COVID-19-induced lockdown forced people to stay at home. Board games have emerged as the best alternative for people to enjoy the game with their near and dear ones while staying away from unwanted stress and tensions.
Some scientific reports also connect the possible link between mental health wellness and board games. If you play board games well, they are likely to keep your mental health in balance while keeping you calm and relaxed.
In the current era of PUBG and other online video games, the keyword ‘board game’ has been searched by users across the globe multiple times since COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Every day, the term ‘board game’ records thousands of entries on Google and Bing, which indicates how people are shifting their focus back to playing board games on online platforms and other apps.
Tabletop board games are still relevant today. Apart from offering excellent opportunities for the players to spend quality time with their loved ones, these games also teach moral values to kids. Board games are also effective in the cognitive development of kids and children especially when they are transitioning from teens to adolescence.
Some of the modern board games that are well known across the world include games such as Terraforming Mars, Sythe, Wingspan, etc. The games have had board gamers hooked for hours.
The Goa-based Kheo Games team is launching their own board game based on tourism in Goa. This is a unique take on board games and will be available soon. The game, Go Goa, has already made noise in the international board game community, having won multiple awards and honourable mentions in contests. What makes the Go Goa extra special is that the designers and the artist all hail from the tiny Indian state of Goa.
The team is committed to offering gamers the best board games all the time while keeping in mind the latest trends and developments in the board game segment.