The Roads To Death: Raghav Diwan makes noise all over with his authorial debut

It is said that the unexpected turns of any thriller book keep the adrenaline flowing and engages a portion of the brain that is not typically aroused. People experience euphoria as a result of these chemicals being released, which can be a highly addictive feeling. Well, The Roads To Death by Raghvendra Diwan who goes by the pen name, Raghav Diwan, is a suspense-thriller book that proves all these things right. The story falls under the fiction category, however, it seems to be inspired by some real-life hardships. One can be assured that they will get chills while reading each and every chapter.
The author of the book, Raghav Diwan with his creative mind has compiled fifteen chapters that walks one through the tale of the fight against injustice. The storyline revolves around the life of four main characters; Khalasi, Laura, Govind and Vikram. After some tragedies, somewhere, their life gets interlinked despite the fact they had never met each other before. The twist and turns that occur while the fight against injustice happens are what motivates someone to flip the pages.
Raghav Diwan, the author of The Roads To Death has the gifted ability to showcase the world his point of view. He had proven this in his previous works including the films in which he acted and even in his directorial debut. It was due to his writing skill that, while reading each chapter of the book, one starts imagining the scenes as if they were happening in real life. The horror that the characters are feeling gives goosebumps to the person who is reading it. Even the struggles that are faced by them make the reader feel empathetic.
The Roads To Death which is published by BlueRose Publishers is a story that may be a suitable medium for teaching valuable lessons and exploring deep truths since there are universal facts that anyone can relate to. The most pervasive truth is the shared experience. The book has a harsh reality that people can all embrace, regardless of their skin tone, cultural and religious background, or geographic location because it teaches them to stay determined no matter what. One of the other significant learnings from the book is that many a time individuals may believe they are fighting the battle alone when they are physically isolated from one another. However, it is the shared experiences all of them have through writings like The Road To Death that can make people feel less alone and more a part of something bigger.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.