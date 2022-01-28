The Saint Beast from India put his feet on Russian Soil

In his most recent collaboration, Indian dance movement researcher, philosopher and choreographer Ashutosh Mohanty better known by the pseudonym “Shifu Ash” has chosen to take his work to Russia. Hailed ‘The Saint Beast’ by the International Martial art federation, Japan, Shifu set foot on Russian soil for the first time on 15th Nov 2021 in order to conduct intensive training camps at reputed companies and dance organizations such as Saint Petersburg Dance Conservatory, Radi Sveta, Workshop For Friends and SDVIG among others.
Here are his thoughts about the experience: “I see a great response to my workshops. People here have shown a lot of love and appreciation to my work and research. I will be happy to come back and work more with these dancers and probably try putting up a performance on stage next year.”
So what does he teach? And what makes his teaching stand out?
He teaches under the lens of an archive called Combat Dance. His philosophy talks about finding the bridge between eastern mysticism and pure science through movement.
“This is what keeps me motivated to keep dancing. Through my years of research on eastern mysticism and anthropology of culture and body, I started seeing patterns that go hand in hand with pure science. I find it very fascinating how all these patterns are interrelated. They teach me about the pattern of life”, he says.
And what do the dancers think?
Anna Grigorieva, a second-year student at Saint Petersburg Dance Conservatory, says, “The discovery of such a bright, cheerful and high-speed somatic was a joyful surprise. It was interesting to catch the moments of free fall, while remembering about the tasks analyzed at a calm slow pace (alone or with a partner through touch / deep sensations). For myself, I remembered several interesting tasks on the mobility of the spine, after which it felt great (warmed up, soft and plastic).”
“For me something new was found and happened, and together connected things that I thought couldn't connect. Lightness and positive, energetic feeling, that Shifu created and kept going, but with all this the material and work was quite deep, not just dance for dance. And all this together mixed so well and was productive, but without the unneeded tension. I understand what I am doing in different tasks, why this dance is happening now.” says second-year student Alexandra Churkina.