The Sandbox, Cronos and Big Eyes Coin: 3 Cryptos Redefining The Concept of NFTs

The community-led DeFi platform - Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has recently made significant strides in crypto. This exceptional protocol is out to reinvent the ideas ascribed to meme projects in the crypto space.
The platform will contribute to the development of the DeFi community. Leveraging its services, members can own and profit from Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in its. The platform also delivers access to the metaverse for gaming and earning purposes.
The operations of the community members efficiently run the groundwork of the Big Eyes (BIG) project. By participating in the community, members will indirectly make a positive contribution to its growth. In turn, Big Eyes Coin will reward members of its community with BIG tokens and NFTs.
The finance world is gradually becoming decentralized, and blockchain development would require a lot of hands to provide support. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) wants to be one of the coin market's heavy hitters.
Through open communication, information sharing, and being accessible to its members, the community aims to foster trust. Pursuing that course of action shows grit and transparency. Additionally, it positions Big Eyes as a platform with complete accountability.
As part of its strong interest in providing accountability, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will constitute profits from NFT events into burn or no burn votes.
Protecting the environment is an essential part of the road map of this project. To accomplish this objective, Big Eyes Coin will contribute 5% of its total token supply to saving the world's oceans. The allotted tokens will be held in visible charity wallets.
The Theme Behind The Big Eyes (BIG) Project
The whole program is cat-themed. The cat mascot is out to provide a tranquil representation of the true nature of Big Eyes (BIG) services. Some parts of the nature of cats are adopted in coining the general theme of the program.
For instance, cats patiently lie around to conserve energy without being overly active. Similarly, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to lay low while making giant strides. The playfulness of cats is also adopted as Big Eyes (BIG) members are open to enjoying a fun time loaded with rewards.
Cats are said to have nine lives, and it is apparent that Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to stay in the game for a long time. Also, cats function with trust, which remains true with this program. Finally, Big Eyes (BIG) aims to be community-led while contributing immensely to the decentralization of finance.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - Does This Kitty Have Claws?
The BIG token will be decentralized and community-controlled. Likewise, the growth of this token will be sustained by the actions of members of the community. It's no surprise that this token has been tagged as the cryptocurrency to buy now.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Versus Cronos (CRO) and Sandbox (SAND) Tokens
The likes of Cronos (CRO) and Sandbox (SAND) tokens have taken giant strides and were once considered better options on the cryptocurrency list. However, with the rise of Big Eyes (BIG) and its token, the idealizations portrayed by the other tokens will gradually be reinvented. Soon, these others could be run out of town by Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Cronos (CRO) and Sandbox (SAND) Tokens
The native cryptocurrency of the decentralized open-source blockchain for payments - Cronos (CRO) — is $CRO. This token finances trading and financial services carried out on crypto.com. The Cronos (CRO) blockchain serves as a power base for the mobile payment application.
The Sandbox (SAND) platform is built to be a decentralized gaming community where NFTs reign supreme. Holders of $SAND can create, build, purchase, and sell assets such as these NFTs on Sandbox (SAND). The essence of the utility token on this platform is to serve as the basis of payments.
How Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Perform?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is out to create, offer, and achieve incredible feats in the financial world. The platform’s native token - BIG, has all the right features and loveability to become the best meme project with excellent utility in 2022.
