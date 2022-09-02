The Sandbox, Supontis and Decentraland - The Blockchain is Taking Over with These Cryptos

Crypto projects like The Sandbox (SAND), Supontis (PON), and Decentraland (MANA) are here to completely revolutionize how the world views blockchain interconnectivity. Their roadmap for the future includes Decentralized Finance (Defi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), and others, which are all aspects of blockchain crypto working towards the common goal of bringing the world together on Web 3.0.
There is no one who can accurately forecast the future. But one thing is certain: in the years to come, blockchain technology will play a significant role in our lives. It has rapidly changed from a cautious area that few dared enter to a budding technology that is being used across sectors.
Forget Sandcastles - Build Your Wallet With The Sandbox
The Sandbox(SAND) is the third-largest metaverse built on the Ethereum network. It enables users to create, share, and earn money from their gaming and real estate experiences. In the virtual world, people may play, create, control their properties, and play with in-game materials. Additionally, individuals have the option to sell these assets and get cash in the real world.
The Sandbox(SAND) has really been around far longer than the NFT explosion; they have been creating mobile games since 2011 and do not contain any blockchain technology. The business just shifted toward blockchain in 2018. With The Sandbox's transition to the blockchain, users could trade the objects they create in-game and make their ownership traceable outside of the game world. The developers don't have to affirm your ownership of your Sandbox(SAND) projects. The blockchain permanently records it.
The likelihood that the Sandbox(SAND) will be a wise investment choice, in the long run, is quite high. The price of the SAND token will keep rising and provide huge profits for decades as the crypto community gets more active in the metaverse.
Supontis Presale Blows Up In Just 24hrs
Supontis (PON) could as well be the next big cryptocurrency as they envisage an era where blockchain technology users in general and their users, in particular, are completely interconnected.
The basic objective of Supontis(PON) is for blockchain networks to be able to freely connect with one another via a bridge, work together on projects and ideas, and do so for the benefit of all parties. Supontis(PON) presently supports the cross-chain transfer of assets between Ethereum, Tron, Binance, and Fantom, but they are working to add more and more blockchain networks so that users may completely engage with blockchains without limitation.
The platform will offer users a high level of decentralization that was previously unattainable and will incorporate a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) into its governance.
At each stage of the presale rollout, the Supontis(PON) road map offers bonuses and benefits to the community. A 6% bonus of Supontis(PON) tokens will be awarded for purchases made during Stage 1 of the Presale, 4% for Stage 2, and 2% for Stage 3. Moreover, Supontis(PON) offers a 20% bonus on purchases of $1000 or more.
Decentraland Virtually Unstoppable
Decentraland(MANA) is a virtual reality (VR) platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users have the ability to produce, consume, and monetize content and apps. Consensus, land content, and real-time layers are the components of Decentraland, which link the infrastructure for smart contracts with user-friendly real-time visualization and games.
Currently, Decentraland is mostly used as a game. Although video games came first, there are various uses for Decentraland, including the creation of virtual businesses.
Because it enables players to buy and sell items inside the game, MANA is mostly used as in-game currency. Many individuals speculate that in the future, the metaverse will be more useful. Events like concerts and video conversations might take place in a metaverse.
People maintain the decentralization of the system by voting on proposed changes to the way the online community is governed. To make purchases and cast votes, users must own some of the MANA cryptocurrency token, which is the platform's native asset. Users looking for a more involved cryptocurrency experience are drawn to Decentaland since it is free to use.
Website: https://supontis.com
Presale: https://register.supontis.com/register