The Scintillating Saga of Mangoes and Summer in India by Dr Abhinandan Ballary

New Delhi (India), March 22: Summer in India can be brutal, with temperatures soaring above 40°C (104°F) and the humidity making it feel even hotter. But there's one thing that makes the summer season bearable - the arrival of mangoes. Mangoes are not just a fruit in India, they are an emotion. They are the taste of childhood memories, the scent of summer, and the comfort of home. In this article, we will explore the various ways in which mangoes can be enjoyed during the summer season in India.
Mangoes - The Fruit of Summer
Mangoes are the most beloved fruit in India, and for good reason. They are sweet, juicy, and bursting with flavor. But mangoes are not just a delicious treat, they are also packed with essential nutrients and health benefits. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, and are a good source of fiber, potassium, and antioxidants. They are also known to boost immunity, aid digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and improve heart health.
Mango Dishes - A Treat for the Taste Buds
Mangoes are extremely versatile, and there are a variety of dishes that can be made with them. One of the most popular mango dishes in India is the Aamras, a sweet and tangy mango pulp that is often served with puri or chapati. Another popular dish is the Mango Lassi, a refreshing drink made with yogurt, mango pulp, and sugar. Mango pickle, made by mixing mango slices with spices and oil, is another popular dish that is enjoyed across the country.
Mangoes in Indian Culture
Mangoes have been a part of Indian culture for centuries, and are often mentioned in Indian literature and mythology. The mango tree is considered to be a sacred tree in Hinduism, and mango leaves are used in religious ceremonies. Mangoes are also associated with the arrival of the monsoon season, and the fruit is often used as a symbol of love and friendship.
Staying Cool with Mangoes
During the scorching summer heat, mangoes can provide a refreshing and cooling effect. Mangoes can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, such as frozen mango popsicles, mango sorbet, or simply sliced and chilled. Mango smoothies and shakes are also a great way to beat the heat and stay refreshed. In addition, mangoes are a great ingredient for salads, salsa, and chutneys.
Mangoes and Health
Mangoes offer a range of health benefits, making them an excellent choice for summer snacking. They are low in calories and high in fiber, making them a great option for weight loss. Mangoes are also rich in antioxidants, which protect the body against free radicals and prevent the development of chronic diseases.
Preventing Heat - Tips and Tricks
While mangoes are a great way to stay cool during the summer season, it's important to take other precautions as well. Here are a few tips and tricks to prevent heat-related illnesses:
1.Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, coconut water, and other fluids.
2.Wear loose, breathable clothing made of cotton or other natural fibers.
3.Avoid going out in the sun during peak hours (11 am to 4 pm).
4.Use an umbrella, hat, or scarf to protect yourself from the sun.
5.Eat light and nutritious meals, such as salads, soups, and fruit.
Conclusion
Mangoes are a true blessing during the summer season in India. They not only provide a delicious treat for the taste buds, but also offer a range of health benefits. . From the traditional Aamras to the modern mango smoothies and shakes, mangoes can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. They are an essential part of Indian culture and are deeply ingrained in the memories of many. With the summer heat being so intense in India, it's important to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. Along with staying hydrated and wearing appropriate clothing, consuming mangoes and other fruits can help you stay cool and refreshed during the hot summer months.
In conclusion, mangoes and summer in India are a match made in heaven. The joy that comes with biting into a juicy, ripe mango is unmatched. From the traditional dishes to the modern innovations, mangoes are a versatile fruit that can be enjoyed in a myriad of ways. So, this summer, don't forget to indulge in the sweet and succulent mangoes that India has to offer.