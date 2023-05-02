The Services and Work Procedure of an Auto Transport Company

If you want to transport your car to a certain location without driving it yourself, you better go for the services of an auto transport company. These companies help individuals move their cars from one place to another on carriers specifically designed for car or vehicle shipping. The type of auto transport service you choose will depend on your requirement and the type of car you are looking to transport. Here, we will go through the different car shipping methods used by auto transport companies and their work procedure.
Different Car Shipping Methods Used by Auto Transport Companies
Auto transport companies generally used two common methods to ship vehicles. These are:
● Open Transport: This is a car shipping method where your car is shipped on a truck featuring an uncovered bed. This is an affordable shipping service but carries the risk of vehicle damage as the car remains exposed to the open environment.
● Enclosed Transport: In this type of shipping, a car is shipped on a closed and sealed trailer, which means the car remains safe from theft or damage. Since your car is not exposed to the environment and is completely out of sight, this kind of shipping may be costlier than open transport. It is the best type of shipping you must arrange for especially if you prefer discretion or own some of the most expensive vehicles.
● Door-to-Door Shipping: As the name suggests, this is the most preferable type of vehicle shipping for those who want their cars delivered very close to their homes. But in this case, as the car owner, you must be present during the pick-up and delivery of your vehicle.
● Terminal-to-Terminal Shipping: In this kind of vehicle shipping, customers can pick up or drop off their cars at the terminal yard as per their convenience. However, they may have to travel a good distance to do so.
Is It Worth Using the Services of an Auto Transport Company?
The very first thing you need to determine when considering the services of an auto transport company is whether the whole procedure is worth it. If relocation to a certain place requires you to drive your car to a shorter distance or if you have a tight schedule or need your vehicle shipped quickly, driving yourself may be the right option. That’s because it saves money and time.
But using the services of an auto transport company is worth it if you need to move more than 500 miles. In that case, auto shipping may be more convenient. Here are the reasons why:
● Less wear and damage: If you are not used to driving long distances, chances are you may not be able to handle your car properly while driving it yourself. Opting for car shipping services means your car is in professional hands. So, there’s less wear and damage to your car.
● Safety: Driving a vehicle long distance involves several safety risks arising out of mechanical or human errors. Professional car shipping services remove such concerns completely.
● Inoperable vehicle: An auto transport company will ship your vehicle even if it is not in working or driving condition. This is probably one of the greatest benefits of using the services of an auto transport company.
● Simplicity: Going for the services of an auto transport company means reducing all major or minor concerns that you might be having about getting your car from point A to point B.
How Does Vehicle Shipping Work?
Once you have made up your mind to use car shipping services, the next step is carrying out thorough research and choosing the best auto transport company. You must also understand the car shipping procedure thoroughly to avoid common issues. And regardless of the car shipping company you choose, there are a few things you need to know ahead of time so as to have a realistic expectation of the shipping procedure.
Car Shipping Prices are Unstable and Quotes Can Change Anytime
A number of unpredictable factors determine car shipping costs. These include fuel price, market demands, seasonality, and carrier availability. Simply because you have got a quote from an auto shipping company does not mean that particular company has a carrier in place ready for the shipment right away. The quote is just an estimate after which the company tries to secure the right carrier for the quoted price. Therefore, quotes may increase based on market conditions.
Shipping Dates May Fluctuate
Same as quotes, shipping dates may also fluctuate even among the best car shipping companies. Your auto transport company will give you a pick-up window of around 5 days. But carriers are likely to experience on-road delays; therefore, you must be flexible beyond this pickup window. The same applies to delivery times as well.
Door-to-Door Service is Approximate
Door-to-door service in the car shipping industry is just a standard. Using this kind of service does not mean your car will be picked up or delivered to your exact doorstep. The auto transport companies generally propose to meet along a wide road or a nearby parking lot as their huge trucks may not be able to drive very close to the customers’ homes.
Conclusion
To conclude, the key to experiencing the best car shipping services is choosing the right auto transport company. Do not rush with your decision. Take time to research and consider customer reviews as well. Do not go for the most affordable option or a company that tells you only what you want to hear. Instead, choose a company that is transparent in its dealings.