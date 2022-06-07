The Sky's the Limit for these Coins: Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and FIREPIN Token (FRPN)

The era of cryptocurrencies and NFT initiatives has entered a new phase. The fads and fashions are diminishing.
The fear crowned the latest cryptocurrency meltdown, in which Bitcoin (BTC) plummeted by almost 50%, and other cryptocurrencies have followed suit.
Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and FIREPIN Token (FRPN) are poised to surge in the days ahead owing to a resurgence in demand.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) was the first meme coin. According to the most fundamental definition, it is a cryptocurrency that serves as a store of value that can be transacted peer-to-peer over a decentralised blockchain network.
Positive characteristics of Dogecoin include its velocity, market capitalisation, daily trading volumes, community, recognizability, and openness (as Dogecoin is open source).
Musk's first tweet on Dogecoin in December 2020 generated a 20% boost in the token's value, and he has tweeted about the token many times since then, each time resulting in a value gain.
Elon Musk is among the numerous individuals who have invested in Dogecoin (DOGE) and is a highly outspoken and powerful community spokesperson. It is a powerful token to watch out for in 2022.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Ryoshi is credited with creating the decentralised meme currency Shiba Inu (SHIB).
The asset launched in August 2020 as a decentralised store of value similar to Dogecoin, and in the style of Dogecoin, it contains an image of a Shiba Inu dog.
Since then, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its community have developed. It now supports an ecosystem of decentralised applications (dApps) and projects, including ShibSwap, a rewards system, and an incubation programme.
You might have made millions of dollars if you had the good fortune to acquire SHIB when it first opened in August 2020.
FIREPIN Token (FRPN)
FIREPIN Token (FPRN) is a community-oriented initiative that enables users to use features such DeFi, NFTs, and the metaverse area.
The team is developing a Metaverse empire that will aid in creating a distinct virtual reality experience. The company has mentioned in the whitepaper that FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) due to the blockchain's user-centric nature.
The team intends to create a DeFi experience via Metaverse integration.
This feature will enable ecosystem users to borrow, lend, and participate in liquidity mining.
In addition, the platform will incorporate a cross-chain NFT swap protocol and a token swap mechanism to facilitate efficient exchanges.
FIREPIN Token (FPRN) will be distributed on many blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Polygon (MATIC).
A further advantage of having FRPN is getting tokens when a network transaction is completed. The smart contract includes the reward system, ensuring that all FRPN token holders get their payouts.
Additionally, users may stake tokens as a secondary source of revenue. The project has the potential to become one of the top community tokens in the crypto world based on the utility and community components of FIREPIN.
Summary
With the market experiencing a period of sluggish price action, now is a good moment to assess current investment options. Based on the usability of FIREPIN Token (FRPN), its growth potential is substantial. Before investing in any project on the market, you should do your own investigation.
