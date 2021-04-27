The story of famous YouTuber Sanchit Shokeen aka Techbar who made his way to whopping 2M + subscribers

While looking for detailed unboxing videos or unbiased tech reviews, there is one name that often hits the recommendation menu! Famous technical Youtuber Techbar aka Sanchit Shooken has grabbed the attention of millions of viewers with such extremely intriguing videos on Youtube over the years. Currently, he has 2 million+ subscribers on Youtube and 200K+ followers on Instagram as well. However, the YouTuber has come a long way in achieving the fan following he enjoys today.
Sanchit joined this platform back on February 25, 2012. That time , he knew little about the success that awaited him after the years. His first video was titled "Photoshop Tutorial-How to make a collage". The video started off pretty well and now it has got nearly 50k views. However, since the release of his first video, he fueled the passion in him and with his extreme hard work and determination, today he has 2 million subscribers. His total views count to more than 150 million currently.
He has 597 uploaded videos on his channel and each of these videos has more than a million-plus views. The sheer expertise and simplicity with which he explains or reviews in his videos makes the audience stick to his videos more. He has a segregated playlist in his channel for the viewer's convenience.
The list includes
1. " Reviews" where he is seen reviewing a variety of tech products.
2. "Apple iPhone" where he is seen giving a detailed insight about iPhones like how to use them, in which aspects are they better and many more
3. "Baithak Talk Show" where he is seen collaborating with other Youtubers for a fun chat.
4. "Unboxing" where he is seen unboxing not only phones but various other products like TV, Gaming Laptop, etc.
5. "OnePlus" where he is seen reviewing and providing detailed insights about oneplus products like their TVs and phones.
There are various other sections and kinds of his videos . Visit his channel to know more about them. Sanchit is also very popular for creating Public Awareness Videos where he alerts his videos by showing them how to identify the original brand products by distinguishing them from the other hoax products that go around in the market. His famous video on exposing fake iPhone 12 garnered a lot of views as he explained the viewers in detail with basic facts and even the littlest hints. This was an eye-opener video to many buyers and they couldn't thank the man enough for bringing in this video. Currently, his most popular video is the "Crazy 4 Lakh Rupees Gaming Laptop with Free Accessories in Box" with a whooping 6.4 million views.
Sanchet also often conducts various giveaways on his channel and many people who have won in these contests have thanked Sanchit and have also described it to be an absolutely authentic and amazing experience!
With an income of $1000-$10,000, Techbar's current net worth is $10,000 - $150,000.