The Story of Your Favorite Social Media Influencer, Rachid El Khabbachi

Impressed by the lavish lifestyle and aesthetically pleasing photographs of fashion bloggers, we often question our lifestyle and watch out for tips and inspirations to make it better. However, the perfect lifestyles portrayed on social media are just part of the reel life and should not, in any case, be confused with real life. Well yes, they do live that life but there’s much more to it. It costs them blood, sweat, and tears to earn for a classy living, and so is the case with your favorite lifestyle influencer and fashion blogger, Rachid El Khabbachi who is popularly known as JM.
Sleeping with an empty stomach is the toughest of challenges life could throw at any of us. To survive in harsh conditions is one thing and, to evolve out of those struggles as a confident person is another. Rachid El Khabbachi did not let the tough times bury him under their trauma but instead came out of it as an established, successful businessman.
At a young age, JM decided to take the steering of life in his hands and accelerated towards success. Exploring the streets of the new town in Germany that he recently moved into, Khabbachi discovered street fighting. He’d watch live street fighting and gather tips by observing different fighting styles and techniques. Later, he gave street fighting a try, and in no time, became one of the highly paid street fighters. He stepped into combat sports and received the honor of being one of the highly talented people in Europe.
With boosted confidence and a polished skill set, Khabbachi dared to leap and made a mark in the real estate business as well. He had no business knowledge to start with but gathered useful tips by interning at real estate offices for free. His learning and outstanding hard work started earning him huge profits that he invested in buying shares of multiple companies.
JM also buys gold and sells it off for a higher price.
Moreover, Rachid El Khabbachi, with his inspirational story, has proven that he is a self-made man who has not only made his own life better but also treated his family with a lavish, jaw-dropping lifestyle.