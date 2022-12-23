The Supplement industry: A booming market in 2022

Over the last few years, the global supplements industry has seen astonishing amounts of growth. Although, this is likely to be a surprise to anybody. Ever since the internet has made it easier than ever to purchase supplements, there has been growth each and every year.
In fact, it seems as if the supplement industry seems to be one of the few recession-proof industries, which may be incredibly beneficial for 2023. That is a story for another day, though.
Here, we want to look at the growth of the supplements industry in 2022, and give a few of the reasons why this may be a booming market.
What Is The Supplements Industry?
The supplements industry is vast. We suppose that the name 'wellness industry' seems to be a little bit more apt. This is how many statisticians refer to the industry. It also makes a little bit more sense based on what the supplements actually do for a person.
The supplements industry is formed of hundreds (perhaps thousands) of different products that give some sort of supplemental boost to a person.
In most cases, this is probably going to be a boost in the number of vitamins and nutrients a person gets, but supplements can also deliver other benefits to the body e.g. certain legal chemicals that may help to increase hormone production, restrict hunger pangs, etc. Basically, anything that may complement mainstream medicine, but may not necessarily be a medical product.
This can include the likes of:
- Health supplements that may help to boost somebody's overall health, or simply increase their daily nutrient and vitamin intake.
- Fitness/Bodybuilding supplements that could potentially increase performance at the gym, or maybe even increase muscle gain.
- Focus supplements that are especially beneficial to students and those that work long hours.
- Fertility boosters
- Sexual performance boosters
- Supplements to help reduce the effects of certain medical conditions.
We are sure that you get the idea. If a product can be taken to boost a person in some way, but it isn't actually a medical product, then it can probably come under the supplement banner.
The Growth of the Supplements Industry in 2022
Somewhat frustratingly, there don't really seem to be that many stats about the growth of individual supplement types in 2022 (or for any year, for that matter). While we would absolutely love to talk about how the fitness supplements industry has seen growth, for instance, there don't seem to be any trustworthy stats at all.
We suppose because it may be somewhat difficult to track sales due to the countless products on the market, and how some of these businesses may not necessarily be reporting things properly.
What we can tell you is that in 2021, the global supplements industry made an astonishing $257.60 billion. This was a 6% increase from what the industry saw in 2021, and the figure is predicted to continue to rise for the foreseeable future. In fact, it is unlikely that we will really see a falloff in the supplements industry until at least 2026.
As you can probably imagine, it is North America that managed to see the biggest growth. It is in the North American region (particularly the United States) where supplements seem to be marketed the heaviest, both online and offline. If there is more advertisement, then there is always going to be a massive increase in sales.
As we said, there do not seem to be any specific stats about how each supplement market has grown. This may be down to the fact that there is a bit of overlap in the markets. However, information that we discovered did indicate that fitness/bodybuilding supplements continue to be the most-purchased supplements in the world, followed by any products that aim to increase focus/brain power, etc.
Although, this is something that we expected. When most people think of supplements, they tend to think of products for boosting fitness. In fact, protein shakes and the like can be found in so many different places such as a supplement store, that it would be difficult for them to not be at the top of the pile.
How The Supplements Industry May Continue To Grow
As we said, the supplements industry has been going through a constant state of growth. Here, we want to take a few educated guesses as to why we have seen such a boost in the supplements market in 2022.
Bigger Focus on Health
This is probably the number 1 reason why the supplements market is booming in 2022 and really shows no sign of slowing down for the foreseeable future.
Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to take their health seriously. It is no secret that when everybody was cooped up indoors in 2020/2021, people started to throw their health out the window.
How could you not? You couldn't go for walks. You couldn't meet your friends and family. Many people couldn't even go to work. There was simply no way in which to exercise. We bet if you asked anybody, most would tell you that they put on at least some weight then.
This seemed to be a massive trigger for many people. A lot of people decided that health should be their number one priority. Deep in the COVID-19 pandemic, supplement sales in the fitness sector shot up, and they have shown no sign of slowing down ever since.
More Supplements Available
One of the big difficulties in reporting supplement sales is the fact that the market is vast. There is no regulation on the industry. It isn't like the medical industry where products have to go through a ton of testing before they are launched to market. As long as a supplement doesn't contain any sort of prohibited substance, then it is good to launch.
The supplements industry is seeing new products enter the market each and every year. In fact, even established supplement companies are looking at scientific studies and working out how they can use that to their advantage to create the latest and greatest products. Look at the fitness supplement and weight loss supplement industry in particular here.
They are always talking about how their supplements follow current studies and why this knowledge has been beneficial in creating a wellness product.
Obviously, the more products there are on the market, the more products tend to be sold. The market doesn't even seem to be that crowded at the moment, and it probably won't be for several years.
Boosted Marketing
The internet has done absolute wonders for the supplements industry. Before the internet boom in the early 2000s, the supplements industry was tiny. You may be able to pick up a couple of supplements from a magazine, your gym, or some back alley health store. However, using supplements wasn't the norm. You would have to know about them if you wanted to seek them out.
Nowadays, you can barely look around the internet without being told about how supplements are beneficial to you. Students may see supplements advertised that claim to boost their focus. Women may see fertility-boosting supplements. Men may see erection-boosting supplements.
Basically, the supplement industry is no longer kept on the down-low. It is everywhere that you look. Countless ads. Mainstream media talking about it. The works.
The supplement industry is worth absolute billions. There is a lot of cash here, and everybody wants a slice of the pie, and they are going to advertise heavily to get it.
Summary
The supplement industry in 2022 grew 6% on 2021 stats, and it shows no sign of slowing down for the foreseeable future. While individual stats for the various supplement markets are tough to find, it is widely believed that the supplement growth has been bolstered by huge growth in both the fitness and weight loss markets.
It is likely that these markets saw their biggest boon as we came out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The heavy marketing of supplements has really started to help too.