The Taj Studio and Manish Patel: A journey of an Award-Winning Wedding Photographer and his studio

A wedding is a journey filled with lots of emotions, joy, and those heartfelt moments only a skilled professional photographer can capture. Professional wedding photographer makes all the difference through his technical photography skills and that is how captures most beautiful moments of life. Rich photography experience blended with creative photography skills makes a wedding photographer standout from others. Skilled wedding photographer has that ability and foresight to anticipate capturing special moment those only happens once, which may otherwise be lost forever.
We come across one such talented wedding photographer called Manish Patel owner of The Taj Studio, Surat, India. He is known for his marvellous wedding photography and has excellent client base in all over India. He strongly believes creating value by capturing beautiful moments that you will treasure forever. The Studio gets its brand name based on one of The seven wonders of the world “TAJ MAHAL”, symbol of love and known for its architectural beauty.
The Taj Studio was established in 2002 by Manish Patel and got fame for their iconic wedding photography. Over the years, they continuously pushed the boundaries and set new benchmarks for both wedding photography and in portfolio photography in Surat. The Taj Studio subsequently expanded the team and services including destination wedding, pre-wedding shoot, engagement shoot.
So far, they have shot in more than 12 countries of the world and have covered more than 500 weddings. The Taj Studio is constantly ranked as one of the India’s top 3 wedding photography studio and likewise Mr. Manish Patel holds repute as one of leading wedding photographer. For example, he has been awarded as 2020/21 Fearless photographer and best photographer by Mywed, which is just another feather in the cap of the studio. The efforts by Taj Studio and its owner Manish Patel have been recognized as EOS Influencer by the most trusted photography brand Canon India having 84 years of excellence. They have also received the Best Wedding Photography Award from Wedisson Awards and from Wedding Sutra. They have received an honour of admiration from Africa too.
The team comprises the very best videographers, photographers and image editors who work together on wedding projects but always utilise the strengths of each team member depending on the project at hand. The Taj Studio is run by expert photographer Manish Patel who has captured hundreds of weddings as cinematographer and photographer. His passion for photography was fuelled by inspiration from a very respectful person Prakash Mena, from whom he learned the art of photography. With his hard work, passion, and dedication, he has established a brand called “The Taj Studio” in the field of wedding photography.
Their wedding photography team sets out to capture your wedding the way you want and helps to capture a memory of your special day in a romantic, timeless with exceptional clarity and definition. They have team of vibrant employees, who cares for their clients a lot. Manish Patel and his teammates are flexible, ready to listen to brides and grooms, never force their style upon them. Manish effortlessly adapts to their requirements so that clients always feel comfortable. Using modern film-making techniques and attention to detail, they craft wedding films that live for generations to come and you will cherish forever.
Manish and his team are all set to achieve new milestones in the field of wedding photography!