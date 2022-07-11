“The Trost”: Blending Ancient Wellness & Holistic Practices with Modern Tools to Offer Hemp Nutrition, CBD Oils, and Rollens

Thanks to the changes in-laws, the hemp industry is slowly experiencing a sense of acceptance in the Indian market. Now, many brands and people are looking at different ways to use the plant to its complete economic potential. Unlike marijuana, which is ill-famed for its mind-altering impact originating from high doses of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), industrial hemp has of late become a household name for its medicinal properties and health benefits. The fact that hemp has very little concentration of THC has made people realize it is completely safe for consumption.
So, if hemp does not leave any negative impact, what does it do? Both, the hemp plant and related products have proved to be helpful in several ways, such as:
- Promotes bone health
- Improves heart health
- Manages pain
- Combats addiction
- Increases mental focus
- Helps with skin issues
- Lessens symptoms of premenstrual syndrome
As people have become more educated and aware of the above benefits of hemp, the industry has shown rapid growth. To add, the recognition of hemp seeds and hemp products by the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has given birth to the rise of new-age brands, one of them being “The Trost”.
Commenced with the idea that nature’s biggest gift – the Cannabis plant – that possessed healing properties was not being leveraged to its optimum extent, its founder, Harshal Goel, stepped up to bring traditional wellness and holistic practices to the mainstream through his brand. As someone who firmly believes in the power that the age-old principles of healing offered, Harshal Goel knew he had to fuse it into modern sources to not only ease the pressures of life but also facilitate holistic solutions to chronic lifestyle conditions.
Consequently, “The Trost”has introduced products in three categories: Cannabis Leaf Extract, Hemp Nutrition, and Trost Rollens. Though the inspiration for these product categories came from Switzerland during the founder’s stint there, the offerings for the Indian market have been revolutionized like never before. With a larger goal of enhancing the users’ lives based on a holistic practice like the Dhuma Yoga (smoke therapy), “The Trost”has come up with first-of-its-kind rollens, that have quickly become their best-sellers. The benefits that these smokable sticks facilitate are quite a few: from being therapeutic to aiding nicotine de-addiction. Moreover, these rollens come in two different variants: The Woody Rollen and The Earthy Rollen. On one hand where the former version is a tobacco and nicotine-free ayurvedic formulation rolled with therapeutic features of 3 herbs, the latter contains attributes of 5 herbs.
Currently, though there are limited established players in the industry, with most saturation happening by start-ups, what has helped “The Trost” gain a competitive edge is the fact that it is the only Indian brand with a proprietary Ayurvedic Dhoom Dandika license, which differs from recreational Cannabis. In the other category of Hemp Nutrition; Hemp Powder, Hemp Hearts, and Hemp Seed Oil have garnered great response from users, thanks to the high protein levels these products contain and offer in a natural and sustainable form. The Trost’s highly sought-after CBD Oils category also offers four variants; each helping in striking balance, relieving pain, reducing stress, and promoting sleep. Interestingly, their CBD Oils have also proven effective for insomnia, anxiety, neuropathic pains, and post-traumatic stress disorder among other things.
In addition, the biggest challenge that both the industry and potential users faced up until now was a lack of product authenticity and minimal transparency, which seems to have been addressed by “The Trost”. The brand has ensured that all its products get sold with a valid prescription from a licensed ASU practitioner and are consumed for medical purposes only.
Their ability to alleviate a wide range of ailments in adults through all of their products attests to the fact that hemp and hemp-based products have a major role to play in improving overall health and well-being. Now, doesn’t it seem obvious why hemp and CBD have turned out to be a huge phenomenon?
Founder & CEO, “The Trost” - Harshal Goel