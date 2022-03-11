The True Purpose of Knowledge is to Pass It on to Others: Mitchell Patrick Hennessey

Every generation owes a debt to the one that came before. New technology is often inspired by the research of older minds, and no industry can deny having learned a lesson or two from the successes and failures of those who went before. Mitchell Patrick Hennessey, aka Hugh Henne, is an entrepreneur and the co-host of Pennies Going In Raw, a financial podcast that is equipping people with priceless knowledge to help them achieve financial freedom.
Mitchell Patrick Hennessey believes that the true purpose of knowledge cannot be fulfilled until it is passed on to others. He explains that achieving a multi-millionaire status by the age of 22 inspired him to help others build their generational wealth and achieve true financial freedom. The Pennies Going In Raw podcast has resulted from the accumulation of this desire. Hennessey shares that the podcast provides financial education that is as entertaining as it is informative. It takes listeners on a journey through the essential areas of the stock market and investment, from penny stocks to price targets.
Speaking of the responsibility that lies with those who have developed innovative ways to reach success, Mitchell Patrick Hennessey says, “When you gain any knowledge and use it to achieve success, you owe it to others to pass it on. Sharing your successes and even your failures can teach great lessons to those to follow and inspire them to achieve incredible things.”
In addition to the Pennies Going In Raw podcast, Mitchell Patrick Hennessey also founded the private wealth firm Hennessey Capital. Trading since his teens, he set himself the challenge to transform a $50,000 portfolio into $1,000,000 at the age of 21, and less than four months later, he had achieved his goal. His desire to inspire future generations led him to set up the annual Hugh Henne Investment Competition, which creates learning opportunities for students to discover more about the stock market.
Mitchell Patrick Hennessey believes that passing down valuable knowledge has the power to shape the fate of future generations, and he intends on making sure that knowledge-seekers always find what they’re looking for.
