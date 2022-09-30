The Two Cryptocurrencies With Maximal Possibilities This Year: BNB and Feed3

Feed3 (FD3), The Cryptocurrency with an amazingly unique feature that could indicate a turning point in the cryptocurrency world. This covers the essential information one should take note of, before listing up coins in their portfolios. See the two cryptocurrencies ranking our list.
BNB (BNB)
The daily gospel preached about BNB(BNB) is real, as crypto traders take turns for the benefits that BNB (BNB) offer. BNB (BNB) loops its users in a chain of fantastic on-the-go features, such as reduced trading fees on the Binance exchange, investment, payment for goods & services (online and in-store), payment for transaction fees charged as BNB (BNB), entertainment, transfers, payment of trading fees on Binance Exchange, and a lot more.
BNB (BNB) is widely utilized even as a form of travel expense currency. Well, as straight as it sounds, with BNB (BNB), that dream of visiting The Bahamas, Paris, Capetown, or Space, is made a reality. Also, With a heart for humanity, BNB (BNB) created a charity platform named BNB Charity. This charity platform by BNB (BNB) ensures all assistance gathered are distributed to individuals in need of them globally. Of course, that serves a good rating for BNB (BNB).
Once upon a time, BNB (BNB) ran on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, with an ERC 20 standard, which didn't last after it was later crowned as the native cryptocurrency of the Binance Blockchain, called Binance Chain. Furthermore, a simple market principle states: "When the Supply drops low, the Price soars high, and vice-versa". In that fact, BNB (BNB) pictures a state whereby the market value of BNB (BNB) skyrockets for the moon, through a quarterly project by name of Coin Burn. The project is all about pushing an amount of BNB (BNB) to an irrecoverable address, as a way of reducing the supply of BNB (BNB) until it goes scarce.
Note that BNB (BNB) can be exchanged for the U.S dollar, Bitcoin (BTC), Tether, Binance'sStablecoin (BUSD), and could be stored on any wallet that accepts BNB/ERC 20 token, such as MetaMask and Ethereum Wallet. BNB (BNB) is one of the 5-star rated, and expect more.
Feed3 (FD3)
The world of Feed3 (FD3) is the first ever to launch an audio feedback kit, to enable the web 3.0 community to submit feedback on their blockchain-based gaming experience, through AI-powered voice notes. So with this concept, you can feedback to the Feed3 blockchain about your gaming experience. For instance, feedback could go more or less like: "The game connects slowly" or " The sports car looks like an ice-cream pick up", it all depends on the player.
Now, the hard part is, who's in for the time to make feedback? why do you have to feedback at the cost of your comfort? Good news: These questions have been finely handled by a supermodel by Feed3 called Feedback-To-Earn (FB2E) Model. Put simply, get paid to make out feedback. This doesn't end with getting paid to send feedback, rather feedback is constantly used as a reference for updated versions and future, similar projects.
More for one to experience on the Feed3 platform is Play-To-Earn (P2E) Model, so it doesn't have to be paid feedback alone, but paid gaming as well. Also, at Feed3 (FD3), its developed team has designed a deep neural algorithm that process and regulates audio feedback, and determines the quality of rewards disbursed to players, judged by certain factors such as: sincerity in tone, word length used in recording, accuracy, precision, and emotions expressed in the recording.
The Feed3 (FD3) kicks off huge, by offering a 10% bonus when gotten with ETH, a 12% with BNB/BSC, and a 15% bonus with USDT. Plus, if you can be as early as the morning hen crows, you would bag a 40% bonus if purchase is made within 15mins of presale launch. Now is the time to feed your wallet with Feed3 (FD3) while at its presale.
