The undisputed marketplace for IT products and services Gsm Player by Umair Abubakkar

Repair materials are very hard to procure and often get stuck in transit for months before they reach the manufacturers. To combat this problem and to bring convenience in the procurement of parts, Umair Abubakkar created Gsm Player which is among the largest global e-commerce marketplace for availing IT hardware and software products. The general audience is very happy with the accessibility offered by the platform which had made it easy to avail parts that were other difficult to obtain.
Gsm Player is not just confined to the buyers only. Umair Abubakkar has created a platform for sellers to register themselves and offer their products and services on the platform at the best possible rate. Gsm Player has a huge user base which ascertains the chances of appealing to a larger audience as compared to sitting in a physical shop in a small town in the country. Gsm Player offers the creation of a digital store that lets each business owner mark his presence online and begin to make sales directly from the platform. Umair Abubakkar recently expanded the platform to offer smartphones to users at the best possible prices. Mobile sellers with physical shops are flocking to the platform to create their stores and watch their inventory sell like never before. COVID-induced lockdowns have increased the demand for smartphones for work, study, entertainment, and by registering on Gsm Player these businesses can sell them to every corner of the country. Not just mid-range smartphones but flagship products such as iPhones, and Samsung devices are now present on the platform for buying. Umair Abubakkar explains the reason behind the addition of the mobile category and says, " Mobile is a ubiquitous product that is more important than any other gadget today. Gsm Player already deals in gadgets and accessories and by including the smartphones section, the segment is now complete. It gives a medium to the mobile phone sellers to register on the platform and find customers easily. No variant is in shortage and even if it is, users always have the option to buy it from a different seller. I am also planning to integrate online payments support on the platform as it is more convenient and secure than any bank transaction. Plus, it gives flexibility to our users to pay through their wallets and credit or debit cards."