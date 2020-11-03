The urgency to switch to Electric Vehicles starts with the common man

India is a massive market for two-wheelers which accounts for nearly 70% of approximately 200 million total vehicles running across the length and breadth of our huge nation. Every year, Indian market provides an opportunity of adding up around 15 million 2 wheelers to its domestic industry which is expected to grow further in the coming years
As per published Research estimates, this market is likely to grow from 1.52 lakh units in FY2020 to about 35 lakh units by FY2025 (CAGR of 87%). The possibilities are also that the growth may happen much faster as growing pollution is a major threat to mankind in India and hence a major concern for the government as well.
The common man’s commute is also responsible for over 20% of the total CO2 emissions, and about 30% of the particulate emissions in urban areas (PM2.5). Since this segment is bound to grow further, there is an urgent need to switch to a cleaner mode, mainly in the urban areas, as 7 of the 10 most polluted cities across the world are in India.
The solution of switching to a cleaner mode is switching over to Electric vehicles. Growth of the electric two wheeler (E2W) market can be supported by various drivers such as strong governmental push and innovative ways to control the production costs of key elements such as batteries. NITI Aayog is targeting 30% EV penetration in India by 2030.
India has shown reasonable progress in the E2W space with serious players entering the EV market. To make EV adoption easier for manufacturers and consumers, the Government of India has taken some keys steps in the last few years. Various incentives and subsidies are provided under FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric vehicles) - FAME 1 and FAME 2 schemes by the government. Under the FAME-II scheme, the subsidy outlay is increased to more than ten times in that of FAME-I allocations.
In the last two years, more than $600 million of investments have been raised by E2W companies in India. With the entry of significant two-wheeler brands such as Hero, TVS and Bajaj in this segment compounded with the Government’s EV push, the investors are much more confident and have shown an active interest in the EV ecosystem
Hero Electric and Okinawa leading the E2W Market: The electric two-wheeler (E2W) market in India has grown by a CAGR of 62% from FY2016 till FY2020. The FY2020 sales of electric two-wheelers stood at app 152,000 units, which is a marginal increase of 20% over that in the previous year. Major contributors to this growth were players like Hero Electric and Okinawa
E2W space is anticipated to witness significant disruption after 2023 - 2024 when the battery prices may fall below INR 7500 / kWh. This is a key factor in bridging the gap between EVs and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.
Earlier this October, a crisis countdown clock was installed in New York to remind everyone that we have just 7 years to act before we reach an irreversible collapse. The time to act is now.
Authored by Akshay Verma.
Akshay is a Electric Auto Evangelist and has been associated with the Automotive Industry and Financial Services sector since last 25 years. Having worked with brands like Renault, Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hyundai Motor and Maruti handling Key Assignments and Leadership roles
Having repatriated back to India recently with an objective to create an enterprise in the Electric vehicle space as this is the need for the hour and the way forward to a brighter future where our generations will be able to breath fresh air.