The Vivo Y21 - A Budget-Friendly, Classy, and Feature-Packed Smartphone

Vivo is quite busy manufacturing new devices in the Y series which are almost in the mid to upper budget category and inherit a wide range of stunning features to let you stand out. Any device of this Y series is a full-fledged package of reliable build quality, impressive design, and all the modern technologies.
A New and Superb Member of The Y Series
A slim, stylish, and full of amazing features device has entered the league of Y series by Vivo and is just perfect to cater the needs of the young generation. It's none other than the Vivo Y21. This device entered the mobile market in November 2021 and till date, quite a large number of users have given positive remarks about how well it performs.
The Vivo y21 price in Pakistan is PKR 59,699 which means it is a good mid-budget device. Keep reading to find out how this smartphone can be one of the best choices for you considering its extraordinary features.
A Stylish and Durable Design in Your Hands
The smartphone’s body is slim and smart with a glass front and plastic back and frame. Even with a massive battery inside, it is quite lightweight and convenient to hold and use. It has a simple yet minimalistic and aesthetic design with two stunning color options; Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow.
Charge Your Life With the Powerful Battery
Vivo Y21 is packed with a potent Li-Po 5000 mAh battery that stays along for quite a long time during whatever activities like gaming, watching movies, scrolling through the apps, photography, etc. It can be recharged with an 18 watts fast charging that powers up the device up to 34 percent in just 30 minutes.
Unleash Your Photography Skills With The Professional Cameras
Every shot captured with the Vivo Y21 becomes a masterpiece because of the amazing dual camera setup on the rear side. It comprises 13 megapixels wide and 2 megapixels macro lenses. So even the tiny details are captured with this smartphone and the moments are turned into memories with these cameras.
The front 8 megapixels wide camera results in selfies with a bright and radiant glow on the face and a blur background with the portrait mode.
Seamless and Steady Performance At Your Fingertips
The smooth and efficient performance is all because of the Mediatek MT6765 (Helio P35) chipset, an Octa-core processor with 2.3 Ghz of maximum frequency, and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Furthermore, the 4 Gigabytes of gigantic RAM with 1 Gigabyte extended RAM gives enough power to the smartphone that the multitasking is carried out seamlessly. So play games and have fun without any lag on this device.
Store Your Moments and Memories in The Huge Built-in Capacity Options
Vivo Y21 offers two storage capacities, 64 Gigabytes and 128 Gigabytes. Both of these are enough to store and download data in the form of images, videos, apps, documents, and much more. Still if it gets out of storage, you can expand it up to 512 Gigabytes by inserting a micro SD card.
Customize Your Phone Your Way with The Advanced Operating System
This smartphone runs on the FunTouch 11.1 Operating System which is a blend of simplicity and sophistication. It introduces a clean and aesthetic interface into the mobile phone and lets you customize things just as you like thus providing an excellent user experience.
Security Features To Protect Your Device
The protection of confidential data is utterly important therefore Vivo has put two strong security features in this device. One is the face unlock that recognizes the authorized person’s face and unlocks the smartphone within the blink of an eye. The other one is a fingerprint scanner that is incorporated in the power button and opens the device with a single touch.
Expand Your Horizons With The Display
The Vivo Y21 features a 6.51 inches HD+ display with 720x1600 Pixels resolution to provide a thrilling viewing experience while watching movies and playing video games. The eye protection mode fitted in this display filters out the harmful blue light and therefore prevents eye strain.
Wrapping The Discussion!
After taking a thorough look at the features and specs of the Vivo Y21, it seems like this device is not a disappointment at all. The display is good and immersive, the cameras work well for anyone interested in mobile photography, the design is simply good-looking, the battery lasts long, the performance goes well, and much more.
Almost all the specs offered in this device are much like the ones available in the premium mobile phones. So, for the people who want to enjoy these advanced and premium-like features without investing a huge amount of money on the device, can definitely opt to get their hands on the trendy Vivo Y21.
But before buying, check out the updated price and availability status