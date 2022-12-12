The world’s 1st hair oil heater: All you need to know!
December 12: What can a hot oil treatment do for your hair? It is a tried-and-true approach for maintaining the health of your hair, treating damaged hair, and shielding it from future harm.
The irony is that the hot oil treatment our grandparents used to give us is now only available during pricy salon visits because of a lack of time.
The Tru Hair and Skin team developed the first patented Ayurvedic hair oil heater with the intention of fusing ancient sciences with modern technology. The oil needs around 4 minutes to warm up to the perfect temperature of around 65 degrees.
They did this after seeing that people aren't applying hair oil the way they should, to receive the best benefits from it.
What does this hair oil heater do to your hair:
- Heals damaged hair and increases scalp blood flow
- Ensures that the oil's ingredients are easily absorbed and deeply absorbed. This encourages hair growth and reduces hair loss.
- Protects hair from additional harm
Overall, it's a necessity for anyone wishing to take care of their hair at home.
Fun Fact: This cute portable heater is made with love in India.
The research was also done, and it was discovered that individuals needed recommendations on which products to buy as well as details on the right ingredients for their hair. So their Ayurvedic doctors were able to produce a Free 3-Factor Hair Analysis using the information provided.
What is 3-Factor Hair Analysis?
Ayurvedic doctors created the 3-Factor Hair Analysis algorithm to assist customers in understanding the best ingredients for their hair based on their body type, hair type, and demographic information. It identifies the underlying issue and offers you a customised hair kit as well as a free, specially created personalised natural supplement that is safe to take and has no side-effects.
Conclusion
Ayurveda sounds like a terrific way to maintain your physical and mental health based on what we know about it! Topical hair oils with heaters, natural vitamins designed specifically to meet dietary requirements, and 25+ SKUs are just a few of the company's many items.
The fact that they are interested in more than just making money is the nicest part about them. To aid with the education of rural girls, the brand has partnered with the Indian nonprofit group "Humanity Foundation India." What other strategy could be more successful in doing this than donating 5% of every sale they make on their website?
Bonus: They are launching a unique range of skin care products, very soon!!
