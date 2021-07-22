‘The Yash Thakur’ fitness entrepreneur guides millennials through his online ventures

By lazing in bed all day, successful entrepreneurs do not expect to land a million-dollar transaction the same day. They recognise that they must take action in order for this to happen. To attain their goals, they put forth the effort and go above and beyond.’ The Yash Thakur’ is a fitness entrepreneur who founded ‘TEAM YT Master Transformers,' a company that provides training and dietary counselling to help clients achieve their ideal physique.
The youngest fitness coach in India has many enterprises under his name which includes TEAM YT Master Transformers is a platform where individuals can come to him for advice on how to be their best selves. The second is TEAM YT Coaching, where he transmits knowledge that no one else has because India lacks nutrition and training expertise, thus this is a brand that educates individuals and trainers on proper nutrition and training procedures.
Along with the company hee also runs YT Enterprises, which he utilises to aid individuals who are experiencing difficulties with their gyms and supplement stores, assisting them in increasing footfall and setting up their gyms; he has assisted in the development of over a hundred gyms across India. He also controls the YT Portal, which allows any distributor or regular person to get 100 per cent genuine supplements at wholesale prices. In addition, he intends to collaborate with the Indian government to establish fitness sciences as a degree programme, as India now lacks such a curriculum.
With his vast experience in the fitness world, Yash has altered around 2,500 people with his company TEAM YT Master Transformers, many of them are professional bodybuilders. He began assisting trainers from all around India in getting better jobs and relocating to other countries, as well as offering them employment opportunities. He is one of the top 10 Master Coaches in India.
At present, he teaches others how to transform in a healthy and suitable way. He alone holds over 19 nutrition and fitness certifications. He now helps others in the fitness industry establish their businesses, build their own brands, and find stable work in the same industry.
The 22-year-old Yash has been a Chief Guest at almost every bodybuilding competition or fitness event, where he motivates aspiring trainers and dietitians, thanks to his incredible fitness ability. He is not only a fitness enthusiast, but he has also aided other fitness sector entrepreneurs in the development of gyms and supplement stores. His ultimate goal is to increase public knowledge about the importance of exercise and proper nutrition.
After witnessing the duplication of supplements in the Indian market, he decided to start his own supplement brand, which he will call "Human Evolution Supplements." He is a Master Coach as well as a clinical nutritionist, so he can help clients with both transformations and medical difficulties. He has a staff of doctors and nutritionists who educate people on how to approach eating in order to achieve their full potential.
Having won the title of ‘Mr Delhi’, Yash has been called as a guest of honour at the same show a year later. He's also helped celebs prepare for specific roles that they're playing under his guidance. One of his main objectives is to increase job opportunities in the fitness business so that more Indians can work in this field.
Due to his expertise in the fitness world, Yash Thakur proves to be a true fitness fanatic building his own name in the industry with such diversified talent and attempts to make a difference in society.