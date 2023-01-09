Theclashify joins video gaming network Gamency Media

Gamency Media is a digital media company that produces content related to video games. They have announced the acquisition of Theclashify.
Theclashify was founded in 2019, that provides guides and tips for various mobile eSports games. Their focus is on helping players improve their skills and achieve success in competitive play. Theclashify can be a useful source of information for players looking to learn more about specific games.
Theclashify also operates a number of social media channels and has a presence on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter where it publishes content about games and other gaming-related topics.
Founder of Theclashify, Oman Bilal is an SEO and Digital Marketing Professional with a background in the technology and gaming industries. While working as a Digital Marketing Executive, he started his own gaming website as a hobby which eventually started growing unexpectedly.
Here is what he had to say about the acquisition, “I am feeling grateful that Gamency Media approached me to acquire my publication. and I hope the expertise of the team at Gamency Media will take my publication to new heights.”
About Gamency Media
Gamency Media is a digital media company that produces content related to video games. The company operates a number of websites and social media channels that cover a wide range of topics, including news, guides, and various video games and esports events.
Some of the websites and brands that are part of Gamency Media include Gameroic, Gameween, and Gamestroops.
The company also provides a number of services to the gaming and esports industry, including Online Advertising, Press Releases and Content Publication.
Disclaimer:
