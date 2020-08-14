Thehinduzone.com provides reasonable options for students, offering affordable online coaching options

While the pressure of becoming engineers and doctors on children is itself quite strenuous, the Covid19 pandemic driven ‘stay at home’ compulsion has only added to their psychological burden.
Moreover, with the online classes segment growing multifold, the students are spoilt for choice and often get confused about which one to choose. The challenges of performing well in high-pressure entrance exams as well as the indecisiveness over opting for the ‘right’ coaching institute, often drive students over the edge.
Now with students sitting at home owing to the pandemic’s threat, they are bombarded with multiple options of online classes, with each one claiming to offer the best technology over the other. Which option could be the best for them, often puts them on the horns of a dilemma.
In such a scenario, thehinduzone.com has arrived as a viable and reasonable option for students, offering them affordable online coaching options. Thehinduzone.com is a platform where proper information is provided on different competitive examination institutes.
Niyati & Anjali are the two mentors or the brains behind the venture, and quite lucidly they explain the idea that is thehinduzone.com
“Hinduzone basically examines each and every aspect of online coaching methods and then compares them on the basis of batch size, study material and fee structure. When students approach thehinduzone.com, we give them a comparative analysis vis-a-vis other such academies. We understand their requirements and concerns, and then advise them according to their needs,” they say.
The online classes on thehinduzone.com portal are completely interactive sessions where students can directly interact with the faculty and learn.
Both the students and teachers virtually can interact with each other through live audiovisual sessions.
Focussed mainly on providing coaching for UPSC, banking and other all India level competitive examination, thehinduzone.com also offers mentors for providing guidance to students during the entire duration of the course structure.
This includes selecting the right study material, time management as well as evaluation of the mock tests conducted as part of the coaching. Apart from this, the mentors remain constantly in touch with the students during their preparations for all the in-house tests, handholding them at every step and clearing all their doubts and concerns.
Additional study material is also provided to students by thehinduzone.com, which balances out their coaching needs quite aptly.
This aspect has come as a boon for students, who right now have plenty of time in hand to focus completely on their coaching as they are at home owing to the Covid19 pandemic. This has given them ample time to interact with their mentors at thehinduzone.com and get all their queries answered while preparing for their competitive exams, which too have been rescheduled due to the prevailing conditions.
All in all, the students get the best of both ways, coaching of their choice and extra guidance as well as material support from teachers and coaches of thehinduzone.com, who act as perfect mentors to them.
While coaching is the primary aim, it is mentoring – which involves boosting the confidence of students, encouraging them to ask more and more questions and overcoming the fear examination – which forms an important part of teaching at thehinduzone.com.
With both students and teachers confined to their home spaces due to the Covid19 pandemic, thehinduzone.com website has been specially enabled to take care of the requirements of both of them, to ensure smooth transmission of knowledge, training, and most importantly, mentoring.
The institutes and teachers associated with thehinduzone.com can create a portal and upload their study materials, questionnaires, test assessments, syllabus, video lectures and other related study materials on the website so that their students can access these as per their requirements.
Some of the renowned clients of the portal are career institutes like Plutus IAS, Kautilya IAS and Yojna IAS, among others. This web portal is also available in a free version for those institutions and students who cannot afford to pay for the coaching.