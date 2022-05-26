ThePost is a Bastion of Truth in a Post-truth Era, Says Marketing Head Shubham Sharma

May 26: Shubham Sharma has recently opened up about his new role at the news website ThePost.co.in. He now spearheads the marketing department of the website, which has become one of the most prominent voices in the online news space. The website boasts a diverse and immense range of beats and topics that it covers, with a particular focus on "factual accuracy and truthful reportage." Parent media company Kojiki acquired the news website in 2021 for an undisclosed amount of time. ThePost.co.in covers an extensive range of topics from various landscapes — political, economic, cultural, and many more.
Following the acquisition, Kojiki has made some significant changes to the website's digital and physical infrastructure. One of the significant changes came when the website found its head of marketing in the Indian Anime Movement's co-founder Shubham Sharma. The new addition to the website's core workforce comes under The Post's further expansion plans. The website has now decided to venture into different territories and niches of news reportage. According to the marketing head, the website's recent makeover and the developments signify its "commitment towards the truth and factual accuracy in the news coverage."
Sharma also shed light on how the website's mission has led to its rapid growth over the past months and an impressive positive reception among its constantly increasing audience. He added, "our successful growth spurt has been propelled by the quality of media content we produce at a consistent rate. We cover everything from films, tv shows, music, art, food, politics, sports, books, markets, and much more. One of the prime features of our content strategy is to push out carefully researched and reviewed information."
ThePost.co.in has recently announced its plans to venture into international territories like the US and the UK as part of its expansion plans for the future. The website has also recently acquired significant funding for its digital and physical infrastructure development. In addition to the expansion, the website has carried out some significant hirings of late, adding an editor-in-chief and the head of marketing. The latest series of the infrastructural makeover at The Post is a conscious effort to correspond to the massively positive reception it has received.
ThePost.co.in is home to some of the most unbiased and factually accurate content about a plethora of topics concerning contemporary society's political, economic, social, and cultural facets. Everything from the minor developments to the major splashes to the latest scoops, The Post covers every angle with meticulous attention to the facts and a special dedication to the truth