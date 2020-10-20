These are the best business plan software tools in 2020

When it comes to thinking of ideas for your business and setting out targets, it can sometimes be hard to manage all by yourself. There’s a solution for that and it is using online software tools or software packages that can help. A business plan software is a very popular option for entrepreneurs and small startup companies that need some guidance, as well as key tips and it can save you time. We have narrowed down the best business plan software tools for you to use and that have been popular this year.
What is a business plan software and why it can be beneficial
A business plan software can help you with many things, such as creating templates for documents, help prepare powerpoints and even use templates to create business plans. It’s considered to be a virtual personal assistant that can help you and put your mind at ease. It’s beneficial for new business owners who need guidance and help with organisation.
Business plan softwares is cost effective and can contribute greatly to the overall professionalism for your business. There are both cheap and moderate priced packages available.
Cheap business plans to consider
LivePlan only charges $9.95 a month and has been operating as a business for over 15 years. It’s highly praised by clients and it has cloud based features as well as over 500 sample templates for business plans. They also have a quick 30 minute 1 page business plan creator as a program and an online dashboard with compliance tools.
Bizplan is another affordable company to choose, for their basic package starts at $9.50 and the highest price it can go up to is $49 a month. They have easy, shareable online business pages for you to use, a user-friendly interface and a simple step by step guide. This is an ever growing company that has built strong relationships with their customers.
Stratpad is a great company to start with as a beginner, since their basic package is free and the highest price for the premium package is $49.99 a month. They offer simple features such as integrating with QuickBooks, tools that can help format a business plan and they have a flexible payment scheme, where you can pay as you go and cancel whenever you wish to.
Enloop is a great company that offers great features for the price of $39.95 a month. They also offer a basic free option with business compliance tools, but in their paid packaged version they offer a software that focuses on performances, customized sample plans and an autowrite feature for business plans. There is a basic paid plan for $9.95 a month.
iPlanner offers an affordable package deal that you can pay for yearly. It can cost anywhere between $49 to $55 a year, depending on which features you want. You can get a premium membership with full customer support and even discounts that can benefit you greatly. Their package features the basic tools needed for business planning.
Moderate priced software plans
Business plan pro offers great features such as flexible support online and offline, the option to import and export files from powerpoint and excel, plus they have an online dashboard to help you stay organised. The prices for their different packages vary between $99.95 to $159.95 as a one time payment.
PlanGuru is the most expensive out of all packages, but they are a company that specialises in analysing businesses and business forecasts and their tools are suitable for high management responsibilities. Their packages include features such as reporting and analyzing KPIS, building reports in Excel and a software that’s designed for budgeting and forecasting. The prices for their packages are flexible, since you can either pay $99 a month or $899 a year.
Our say
Choosing a business plan can sometimes be time consuming and you may rush your decision and choose any that you might think is suitable for you. However, it’s best to be patient and take your time when deciding, in order to achieve the best results and invest into a software plan that you actually need. There are many added features to business plan softwares, which can work as an advantage to you and can be used as guides in order to start your business correctly.
Many entrepreneurs and startup businesses are taking advantage of these tools, since it helps them move forward with the business planning process and to begin their business without any added pressure. A business planning software is of course useful for when you’re running your business, so that you can save time by creating quick templates for important tasks, as well as manage your budgeting, KPIs and the overall forecasting for your business.