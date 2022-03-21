These Entrepreneurs Are Accelerating Cryptocurrency Adoption, by launching their own cryptocurrency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: It’s 2022, Crypto and other digital currencies have been making headlines for years. Awareness of crypto and blockchain-related tech has reached the point where they have entered the public consciousness and popular culture. Crypto affects and is a part of our daily lives, but a lot of people still regard it as a distant concept; something tech-savvy people discuss at parties and social gatherings.
The utility of cryptocurrencies is advancing every day, with major brands accepting payments and investing in cryptocurrency. Blockchain is being used in new fields, with NFTs taking over the internet and the world moving towards a future that gives more importance to privacy and security, which blockchain provides.
Decentralized and digital currency is the future. But, it’s essential that investors develop a sense of how the digital-currency world works before they can venture out into the world of Crypto. Addressing this crypto literacy problem in our country and promoting safe crypto investment among new investors, the entrepreneur trio of Meet Godhani, Pratik Bodra, and Parth Parsana is all set to launch a new cryptocurrency.
Meet Godhani, Pratik Bodra, and Parth Parsana have over six years of experience in the field of cryptocurrency and are working to launch a cryptocurrency based on Web 3.0 which will have Metaverse, DeFi, and NFTs as utility.
Physical money and cryptocurrencies are “fungible,” meaning they can be traded or exchanged for one another. They’re also equal in value—one dollar is always worth another dollar; one Bitcoin is always equal to another Bitcoin. Crypto’s fungibility makes it a trusted means of conducting transactions on the blockchain. On the other hand, NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s generally built using the same kind of programming as cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin or Ethereum, but that’s where the similarity ends. We are in the early days of the NFT world. For many, the jury is still out on NFTs and the impact that they will — or won’t — have on society.
They will also launch their exclusive collection of NFTs. NFT holders will get a guaranteed amount of allocation in their IDO (Initial DEX Offering). These NFTs can also be used in the metaverse.
Parth Parsana also shared some reservations about NFT’s. “NFTs are risky because their future is uncertain, and we don’t yet have a lot of history to judge their performance. But keep in mind, an NFT’s value is based entirely on what someone else is willing to pay for it. Therefore, demand will drive the price rather than fundamental, technical or economic indicators, which typically influence stock prices and at least generally form the basis for investor demand.”
The token's smart contract will be made on the Ethereum chain (erc-20) and binance smart chain (BSC). Token distribution from pre-sale and public sale will be on different launchpads worldwide. Token listing on the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges will be after IDO.
Meet Godhani says “The Metaverse is the future. It’s the place where you explore and interact with people and the places in the digital world with your virtual identity. It’s going to be the one place for knowledge sharing, learning, and earning that no one can control, and that is the power of blockchain.’’
The trio has big plans for the metaverse and the future of digital currencies. But they also urge caution.
“Investing in cryptocurrency for a beginner can seem overwhelming. When you buy a cryptocurrency, the transaction is recorded in a blockchain, which is decentralised and stored in systems across the network. It is a volatile market, but with sufficient research, an investor can build a competent portfolio. Not to mention the security and privacy crypto offers when used for business. Beginners can start by investing in popular tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum and then research other options.’’ says Pratik Bodra.