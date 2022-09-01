These Innovative Cryptocurrencies Have Income-Generating Potential: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Decentraland

Blockchain technology has provided a platform for daily innovation in the financial world. Cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Play-to-earn (P2E), and decentralized finance (DeFi) are concepts constantly on the news and everyone's lips. What’s the next big thing for the crypto community? Meme coins, NFTs, or an entirely new concept?
Cryptocurrencies are widely popular not just because they provide solutions to major problems in various industries but also because of the opportunity they give to individuals to generate passive income for themselves.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Decentraland (MANA) are three cryptocurrencies being talked about today because of the opportunities they provide users on their platforms. This article will discuss why you should not miss out on purchasing these tokens.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - No dogs, no master
'No dogs, no master.' This is the statement made by the recent meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Meme coins have kept other major blockchain networks on their toes because of their popularity and how they are blowing up recently.
Big Eyes (BIG) is a cryptocurrency token based on the popular feline, cats. The mascot of this crypto is a digital rendering of a cat with big eyes.
This gives the cryptocurrency token an edge because most meme coins use a dog as their mascot. Is it possible that Big Eyes (BIG) will fulfill a long-awaited role in the meme coin market by providing users who are cat lovers with a digital currency of their own?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Roadmap
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has made plans to maximize its growth within a short period and has mapped out how it would do this. Below are the stages the platform's token will go through:
Crouch Stage: This is the infancy stage which is the most crucial. Big Eyes will boost the popularity of the token at this stage. In this stage, there will be:
● Token audit.
● Live pre-sale website.
● Live pre-sale.
● Live Social media channels.
Leap Stage: This will include:
● UniSwap Launch.
● Social media influencer campaigns.
● First charity donation.
● Merch shop.
● Social media verification.
● Release of NFT snippets.
● Big Eyes Swap live.
Run Stage: This stage will include:
● NFT release.
● Initial NFT event.
● Second charity donation.
● Increased token holders.
● Bigger influencer campaigns.
Catwalk Stage: This stage will include:
● Community events.
● Cross-chain capabilities.
● Addition of more swaps.
● Evolution of NFTs.
Big Eyes Community
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) understands that the value of a cryptocurrency lies in its community of users. They are the ones who contribute to the growth and security of the network. There will be creators and developers on the platform that will utilize tools and create systems to improve the ecosystem.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) cares about its community and will develop features that will benefit its users, for this reason. Users of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform will not need transaction fees. There will also be no buy or sell tax imposed on users. The community will also be completely decentralized.
Users who are token holders can vote on decisions to be made on the platform. For instance, profits from NFT events will go into a burn or not burn vote for users to decide.
For every action that will affect users, they have the option of democracy and freedom.
Big Eyes Swap and NFT
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) remains technical for new and upcoming cryptocurrency users. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) usually have complicated platforms that are not easily understood and user-friendly. With back-end systems, tutorials, and other educational resources, Big Eyes (BIG) will simplify the process of cryptocurrency transactions.
Every cryptocurrency user knows about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and how valuable they have become in the crypto community. With NFTs, creators can make millions with just one sale. Big Eyes (BIG) will be pushing for an NFT project that will be ranked among the Top 10 in the world.
These projects will provide value to the platform and give access to major Big Eyes (BIG) Community Events. NFT holders and enthusiasts are not left out. A club will be specially created for users who purchase a unique Big Eye (BIG) NFT and will be called Big Eyes Sushi Club.
There will also be physical and digital products available for purchase. Big Eyes (BIG)-themed posters, backpacks, hoodies, and stickers will be made available and all profits made will go into the expansion of the platform, its token, and its charity projects.
Tokenomics and Governance
The Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem will function effectively with the use of its utility token, BIG. There will be regular giveaways and rewards on the platform for participation. These will be in the form of BIG tokens and NFTs. Users can say goodbye to monopoly and third-party control of assets. The Big Eyes (BIG) platform will give users total control over their assets and decisions made on the platform.
Just like its mascot, Big Eyes (BIG) and its community of users will be active, resilient, and sociable. The dogs can be kept in their cages but Big Eyes (BIG) promises freedom, both financial and social, to its users.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum (ETH) is an open-source network that introduced the world to new tools and applications of Blockchain technology. This innovation caused a revolution in the crypto space.
Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized blockchain platform created for dApps development through simplified smart contracts. Decentralized applications (DApps) have become one of the major use cases of Blockchain technology rapidly increasing in popularity. This is mostly because of its potential to generate income for developers.
Decentralized Applications (dApps) Creation on Ethereum (ETH)
Building decentralized applications (dApps) on the Ethereum (ETH) network is simplified with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). EVM is a form of Turing System that allows the protocol to perform complex mathematical functions. Developers on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain do not need to know a specific programming language before they can deploy their applications. They can make use of most major coding languages to deploy their applications. The languages are converted to the platform's unique code, solidity.
Users can also make money by creating their unique cryptocurrency tokens using Ethereum's ERC protocols. These are standards that follow the Blockchain's guidelines.
Token creation is simple and every token created is guaranteed to be safe and functioning.
Security on the Ethereum (ETH) network is ensured by nodes or miners who validate the network by solving complex equations. These miners receive incentives in the form of ETH tokens.
ETH Tokens
ETH tokens serve as the utility token of the platform and are used for payment of gas fees. This is the total amount to be paid for the execution of a transaction on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain.
Decentraland (MANA)
Decentraland (MANA) is the first fully decentralized virtual world with a vision to give total control to users who build and interact on the virtual platform. It is a play-to-earn virtual world where users get to make money playing games and interact freely with other users on the platform. The concept of a Metaverse is fairly new and people have begun to explore it.
On Decentraland (MANA), users can purchase digital plots of virtual land to incorporate into their gaming experiences. When Decentraland (MANA) started, users could purchase land for as little as $14. Now, property sells for millions on virtual real estate. Decentraland (MANA) solves the problem of asset ownership faced by users. Time and effort spent playing games yield no practical results on traditional gaming platforms. Gamers on Decentraland can easily access funds and convert digital assets to valuable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC).
Decentraland (MANA) is operated on the Ethereum Blockchain. Details of ownership are kept secure and cannot be altered on the Ethereum Mainnet.
Creativity and Freedom on Decentraland (MANA)
The creative possibilities are endless on Decentraland (MANA). If you can imagine it, you can create it. Cities, marketplaces, applications, you name it. It can be built on the platform. Users can make use of their virtual land to display art creations and offer services to other users. Making money has never been easier.
There are also rewards for creativity in the form of MANA tokens, which we will discuss briefly in the next paragraph. There is also a Marketplace where users can swap digital assets or exchange NFTs with other users. This is a critical part of the network.
MANA Tokens
This is the platform's utility token. Holders of the token make use of it to conduct transactions on the platform. It is an ERC-20 token that rewards users for participation on the network.
Also, users can make some extra income by lending their tokens to other protocols.
A Decentralized Decentraland (MANA)
Decentraland is managed by DAO which stands for Decentralised Autonomous Organization. DAO is responsible for the contracts that make up Decentraland. These contracts include LAND and Estate contracts, wearables, Marketplace, etc.
Individuals in the Decentraland (MANA) community can propose and decide on policies affecting the platform, LAND auctions, allocation of MANA tokens, and even replacement of members of the Security Council.