These Metaverse Coins Are Redefining The Trend: Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA) And Mushe Token (XMU)

Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA) and Mushe Token (XMU) platforms are significant in the metaverse ecosystem. As more and more people discover the appeal of digital content, these decentralised virtual reality tokens have also become increasingly popular.
Users can own and control their source code and digital assets on these platforms. This makes them ideal for developers looking to create self-sustainable businesses or innovative startups looking to gain a competitive edge over their competitors.
As virtual reality makes its way into our daily lives through smartphones and other devices, Axie infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA), and Mushe token (XMU) are taking the stage.
What contributes to the popularity of Axie Infinity (AXS)?
Metaverse popularity is growing more and more among crypto investors. Axie infinity (AXS) is among the beneficiaries of that trend. Since its low in November 2020, the AXS token has risen by over 17,000%, trading at $21.41 at the time of writing.
This monster-battling match allows users to pit teams of monsters called Axies against each other for a battle. Players can collect Axies as virtual pets with the aspiration to collect, breed, raise, battle and build a kingdom for their Axies.
Axie Infinity match runs on the Ethereum blockchain, and it is integrated with Ronin, a side chain that helps it minimise fees and delays in transactions.
Unlike other online games, Axie Infinity (AXS) establishes integration between standard online games and blockchain. Consequently, it utilises a design that allows players to own their virtual assets and rewards players.
Why does Decentraland (MANA) attract many crypto enthusiasts?
Decentraland (MANA) is a 3D virtual world platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain and includes customisable activities, land and art. Decentraland (MANA) aims to incentivise users globally to participate in a shared virtual world, combining blockchain technology and virtual reality.
Decentraland users can also buy and sell digital assets whilst interacting and playing games within the virtual world.
As of now, more than 1.82 billion MANA tokens are in supply, trading at $1.10. Since its launch into the market in 2017, MANA's cap stands at $2.02 billion, making it the 35th largest crypto.
Additionally, one of the reasons Decentraland (MANA) stands out is its unique features. It operates as a blockchain-based cryptocurrency and models itself as a "world owned by users."
It also allows users to create graphics, scenes, and digital assets, including land, avatar apparel, and estates, making its application usable for real-life situations.
What will Mushe Token (XMU) bring to the crypto sphere?
Mushe Token (XMU) is the newest token comprising a metaverse and decentralised exchange for DeFi services and swaps. The token will also enable peer-to-peer interaction, governance and rewards.
Mushe Token (XMU) plans to move from Ethereum to a more cost-effective and faster blockchain to improve the transaction speed and lower the transaction cost. This will enable the users to swap tokens easily and quickly, whilst the XMU token will be used as the currency to access services within the ecosystem and payment of fees.
The development of the Mushe wallet will facilitate the exchange, purchase and receipt of a wide range of cryptocurrency assets and fiat, which makes Mushe Token stand a step ahead of its competitors.
In addition, the Mushe team is building a metaverse empire where all its users will be able to communicate through the Mushe chat app. This is done to increase the ease of accessibility of information and digital currencies and boost the adoption of blockchain technology.
Typically, given the many use cases and accessibility by everyone, Mushe Token (XMU) will potentially provide huge returns to its users and investors. It is undergoing its presale, making it an ideal time to invest in this token.
Virtual reality is a technology that has made it easier for people to immerse themselves in an immersive virtual world.
The industry is booming, and tokens like Axie Infinity (AXS), Decentraland (MANA) and Mushe Token (XMU) are revolutionising this technology - expect easier accessibility for the users.
